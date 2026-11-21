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The Brazilians legend Teko Modise has issued a chilling warning to Amakhosi ahead of their high-stakes cup meeting this weekend. The former Bafana Bafana star believes the Brazilians are at their most lethal following a disappointing continental defeat.

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Modise warns of Masandawana backlash

Former South Africa international Teko Modise has delivered a stern message to Kaizer Chiefs, suggesting they could face a humiliating 5-0 defeat in their upcoming knockout fixture. The two heavyweights are set to clash in a highly anticipated Carling Knockout Cup semi-final this Sunday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The retired playmaker argues that Mamelodi Sundowns are currently in their most volatile and dangerous state. This assessment follows their recent 3-1 loss to USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup final, which took place at the same Pretoria venue.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Carwash Podcast 2.0, Modise warned that any signs of arrogance from the Naturena-based club would be severely punished. The former midfielder was clear in his assessment of how the game could unfold if the Soweto giants fail to show the necessary respect to their opponents on the day.

"This is the most dangerous time to play Mamelodi Sundowns. I am telling you right now. Yes, the game will be exciting. If Chiefs are overconfident, they will get five [against them]," Modise said. His comments highlight the psychological edge Sundowns often hold in these massive fixtures.

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Modise also drew parallels to previous occasions where teams have suffered heavy defeats at the hands of the Brazilians when failing to match their intensity. "There was a team that got a 6-0 [beating] at Loftus, and the cables were out," he noted, reminding the public of the clinical nature of the Pretoria outfit when they are in full flow.

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History haunts Amakhosi ahead of Loftus trip

The warning carries weight given the recent history between these two South African giants. In May 2024, Sundowns produced a masterclass at the FNB Stadium, dismantling Amakhosi with a comprehensive 5-1 victory.

Chiefs, however, come into the semi-final with some momentum of their own after securing their place in the final four. They managed to navigate a tricky quarter-final tie, securing a 2-1 win over Siwelele FC.

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Modise admitted that while he respects the rivalry, his personal preference would be to see a final between the country's two most consistent performers over recent years. "I am saying, as a football person, I want to see Pirates and Sundowns in the final because these are teams that have been chasing each other for four years," the former Sundowns man explained during his podcast appearance.

The pressure is now firmly on the Chiefs technical team to ensure their players remain grounded. Modise concluded his warning by reiterating the stakes for the visiting side. "As Kaizer Chiefs, if you come there with the face [overconfident], you get five, my friend. It’s the most dangerous time to play Sundowns," he added. All eyes will be on Loftus this Sunday to see if his prediction holds true.