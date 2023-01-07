Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

It will be more than just a football match for Amakhosi on Saturday, but a celebration of how far this football institution has come

Kaizer Chiefs would want a befitting 53rd anniversary when they host Sekhukhune United in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium.

The match comes on January 7, the date Chiefs were formed in 1970.

Coach Arthur Zwane would be keen to steer Amakhosi to victory and cap an evening of festivities in Soweto.

It is also an opportunity for Chiefs to climb a rung up and go third on the standings and overtake Richards Bay who lost 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday.

Amakhosi will be coming up against Sekhulkhune who have been flirting with relegation so far this season.

Babina Koko are 13th on the table with four points more than bottom-placed Maritzburg United.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United Date Saturday, January 7 Time 20:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

There have been concerns about Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana after he got a knock in their last game against Golden Arrows.

It was a match the Burundian scored and provided an assist as he was coming from an injury lay-off.

If he defies the fitness issues and plays on Saturday, Bimenyimana will be high in confidence and keen to extend his lead as the current PSL top-scorer.

Zwane hinted at another striker Ashley du Preez returning from an injury which saw him miss the Arrows match.

But Khama Billiat might not play as Zwane said the Zimbabwean might need a bit of time to recover.

No Sekhukhune player is suspended for Saturday’s match as coach Brandon Truter needs all his key men for such a big fixture for them.

It will be Truter’s second match in charge of Sekhukhune and he is yet to taste defeat.

Match Preview

Chiefs have lost once in their last five league outings, including victories in the last two games and they would be keen to continue on that path.

They come up against a Sekhukhune United side that has been on a recovery road after avoiding defeat in their last three matches.

Babina Noko have been slowly vacating the relegation zone where they have spent the better part of this season so far.

Chiefs have a better record than Sekhukhune in the PSL after edging the Limpopo side 1-0 in May 2022 after they had also won 2-0 in the reverse fixture last season.