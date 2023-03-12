Kaizer Chiefs vs Casric Stars Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

After other traditional giants Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns reached the quarter-finals, the focus is now on Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs’ bid for a first piece of silverware since 2015 continues when they host Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto giants are increasingly under pressure to end a long wait for a trophy.

Since lifting the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League title, Chiefs have endured a barren run in their quest for silverware.

With Mamelodi Sundowns looking set to clinch a sixth-straight league title, the Nedbank Cup is the most realistic trophy left for Chiefs to fight for this season.

They now host Casric as they bid to proceed to the quarter-finals.

Pressure is on Amakhosi to reach the last eight after their traditional rivals Orlando Pirates and Sundowns managed to get to that stage.

National First Division side Casric would be out to try and upset Chiefs and follow the giant-killing story of mature side Dondol FC who have already claimed the scalps of SuperSport United and AmaZulu.

Squads & Team News

Chiefs coach Zwane missed some training sessions last week due to illness.

But the Amakhosi tactician managed to recover and will lead his side on Sunday.

Zwane will be without striker Christian Saile Basomboli who is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards.

But the good news is the return of Ashley du Preez who missed the last game against Richards Bay.

Zwane is yet to decide on selecting Dillan Solomons who is back after recovering from injury.

Khama Billiat, Erick Mathoho, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Reeve Frosler and Cole Alexander are still unavailable while out battling fitness issues.

Chiefs players, but on loan to Casric, Keletso Sifama and Sibusiso Milazi are not barred from facing their parent club.

The duo will be trying to impress Zwane they need to be in his team next season.

"They’ve got two of our youngsters in Keletso Sifama and Sibusiso Milazi, who have been doing very well, and another of our youngsters who was part of our development playing in the middle of the pitch," Zwane told the Chiefs website.

"Sifama and Milazi, I have always been watching them and they have been doing very well."

Match Preview

Chiefs have not been convincing in their last two league games and have been grinding out results. They would hope to improve on that against Casric.

However, what could inspire the Soweto giants is that they are facing opponents who could be demoralised by a poor run in the NFD.

Third-placed Casric have won just once in their last five games while the other four results have been draws in what has seen them struggle to topple leaders Polokwane City, who have three points more than them.

Casric started the Nedbank Cup campaign in the preliminaries where they eliminated Uthongathi and Mkhambathi while Chiefs beat Maritzburg United to reach the last 16.