Casric Stars midfielder Mumuni Abubakar is confident of upsetting Kaizer Chiefs when the two sides clash in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday.

Casric midfielder confident of an upset

Second-division club keen to stun Chiefs

Amakhosi have found lower-tier sides tough

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Abubakar is convinced the second-tier side have enough quality to bring down the Glamour Boys in Sunday’s Round of 16 clash and advance to the quarter-final.

Abubakar is perhaps drawing inspiration from Dondol Stars, who have reached the last eight by eliminating PSL sides SuperSport United and AmaZulu.

Chiefs have previously struggled against lower league sides, losing the 2018-19 final to TS Galaxy, then in the second tier, with their last Nedbank Cup win coming in 2013.

With Casric unbeaten in 15 games (10 wins and five draws), Abubakar is motivated by a desire to leave a legacy as the squad that produced one of the biggest upsets in the club’s history.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I think we’re ready to upset Chiefs. We are a new team but we gelled from the first game. It’s just magic,” said Abubakar, as quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“Our squad is strong enough to compete against Chiefs. We have been doing well in the league, so our confidence is high and we have the momentum.

“We want to leave a legacy as the first crop of Casric players to achieve great things and winning against Chiefs would be a foundation of that legacy. We are not under any pressure but we are just enjoying the moment.

“We have a bunch of experienced players and talented youngsters. Each and every one of us is looking forward to this game because playing against Chiefs will expose our youngsters to many things.

“As senior players, we’ve been telling them how it is like to compete with the big boys, so now this is a chance for them to see what we’ve been preaching to them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have had a poor season, failing to challenge for the PSL title, with inconsistencies holding them back.

Arthur Zwane’s fourth-placed side are left fighting with four other teams for Champions League qualification while the Nedbank Cup represents their only hope for a trophy, having last won one in 2015.

Casric will also be encouraged by the fact the Amakhosi have struggled to break down teams that sit deep, a strategy they can employ with the hopes of hitting them on the break.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs have home-ground advantage for Sunday’s match as they host Casric at FNB Stadium.