Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Amakhosi continue with their bid to lift a first piece of silverware since 2015 when they host Usuthu on Sunday

Kaizer Chiefs’ quest to end a lengthy trophy drought faces a stern test when they host AmaZulu in the MTN8 semi-finals, first leg at FNB Stadium.

Trophies have been eluding Chiefs since they claimed the Premier Soccer League title in 2015.

Since then, the Soweto giants have made various changes in terms of coaches and players but still, they have struggled to win anything.

Now with Arthur Zwane at the helm, and having embarked on a rebuilding project, there are expectations they will finally end their trophy drought.

But tricky AmaZulu stand in their way on Sunday in a match they need to be at their leggy best.

Usuthu have been tough opponents for Chiefs in recent games and that makes them a team to potentially spoil their day at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs would be pushing to secure a healthy home win that would sustain them when they visit AmaZulu for the second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 23.

But their opponents would want to carry a comfortable lead when they host the Soweto giants.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu Date Sunday, October 2 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Attacker Khama Billiat is doubtful for this match due to a knee injury that has kept him out for the past two games.

Zwane had hoped Billiat would be back after the Fifa international period but his return is still under uncertainty.

Happy Mashiane and Sabelo Radebe have also been injury concerns for Chiefs after they got knocks against Royal AM in the Macufe Cup last weekend.

Siyabonga Ngezana is expected to be back after he was down with flu that sidelined him from their last game.

Backpagepix

AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter would be keen to welcome back striker Augustine Kwem who missed their last match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Truter is also hoping for the return of another striker, Bonginkosi Ntuli to field a three-man attack that includes Frank Mhango like he did when they recently faced Chiefs.

Match Preview

Chiefs have struggled to beat AmaZulu in their last four games against the KwaZulu-Natal side.

In those four games, Usuthu have won one, and three matches have ended in draws, including the 0-0 result in a league clash at the beginning of September.

To reach the semi-finals of the MTN8, Chiefs saw off Stellenbosch via a penalty shootout while AmaZulu beat Cape Town City 2-1 away.

Amakhosi are the most successful team in the MTN8 with 15 titles. Usuthu have never won this competition before.