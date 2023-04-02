'Kaizer Chiefs train against ten men & taking penalties' - Barker unhappy with officiating in Amakhosi win

Steve Barker is unhappy with what he suggests was poor officiating in Stellenbosch's loss against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Chiefs battled to a 2-1 win over 10-man Stellies

Barker unhappy with officiating

Chiefs in race for Caf CL as Stellies chase top-eight finish

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs bagged maximum points on Saturday after claiming a 2-1 win over Stellenbosch.

Ashley du Preez and Keagan Dolly were on target for Amakhosi while Ibraheem Jabbaar managed to get one for the visitors at the FNB Stadium, who had to play most of the game with 10 men after the dismissal of Sage Stephens. The custodian denied the Glamour Boys a clear goalscoring opportunity.

However, Barker was unhappy with the officiating and questioned why Chiefs get regular numerical advantages over their opponent.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is not often I get upset as I am. We don't get enough time to cool down so I am going to tell it as it is," Barker told the media after Saturday's loss.

"I think Kaizer Chiefs must have practice sessions [against less players]. They get ten players more than any other club because it seems like that is all they play against. Ten men at training and penalties, that is all. So for me, it was one of the worst refereeing I have ever witnessed. So many free kicks and tackles against us but we never got one.

"How many free-kicks around the box did Kaizer Chiefs get? Seven, eight, nine how many did we get? Not one. When you get a red card, down by a man, what can I say? The boys came back second-half, unlucky not to get a point. It is unfortunate. I felt we deserved maybe to get a point from the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the 24 Premier Soccer League matches Chiefs have played this season, they have gotten a numerical advantage on eight occasions, more than any team this season.

Amakhosi are in the race for Caf Champions League and are currently on 40 points, the same as second-placed Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, after their 1-1 draw with Chippa United on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT: Stellies are hoping to finish in the top-eight bracket by the end of the season while Chiefs are hoping to qualify for continental competition.