Kaizer Chiefs, take a good look at Pirates and Sundowns and raise your standards!

Firstly, congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns for denying Orlando Pirates a five-peat in the MTN8 and lifting the trophy on Saturday, 10 October. I guess that’s the price the Buccaneers pay for dethroning Masandawana as Premier Soccer League champions last season. It’s a draw now!

No matter how big or small, every team wants to participate in a cup final. Never mind winning it; simply being part of it is an achievement in itself.

The build-up to the 2026 MTN8 final was filled with excitement, suspense and anticipation because two giants were going head-to-head. And on the day itself? The atmosphere was electric! That’s the reward a team gets for working hard to make its supporters happy.







Of course, there can only be one winner, but even the losing side gets to be part of a massive football moment. For a day, the country, and perhaps parts of the continent is talking about you. That is the beauty of reaching a major cup final.

Over the years, several PSL teams have experienced that feeling. However, it hits differently when two giants face off, or at least one of them reaches the final. Unfortunately, that is an experience Kaizer Chiefs have become increasingly unfamiliar with in recent years.

Think about it. The team once known as the ‘Cup Kings’ made a habit of reaching finals and winning trophies. Today, that feels like a distant memory for Amakhosi. They struggle to make deep runs in cup competitions, and understandably, that doesn’t sit well with their supporters.

How did Chiefs go from being the talk of the town whenever cup competitions came around to watching their rivals enjoy the moments that once defined them?

Their run to the CAF Champions League final in 2021 gave supporters a taste of that excitement again. Facing Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Chiefs had an opportunity to make history. Although they lost the final, simply getting there was an achievement that sent a wave of excitement through the Amakhosi faithful. Winning continental silverware after years without a major trophy would have been a dream come true.

Then came the Nedbank Cup triumph in 2025. Beating arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the final made the victory even sweeter. But that success needs to be a starting point, not an isolated moment.

When Pirates won the league last season after 14 years, many Chiefs supporters acknowledged that a competitive Orlando Pirates was good for Kaizer Chiefs and South African football. The same principle applies now: a competitive Chiefs side would be good for the entire PSL.

At the beginning of this season, Amakhosi showed glimpses of a team capable of competing. Unfortunately, that promise has seemingly faded. Despite remaining unbeaten in the league, seven games have produced only three wins and four draws. An unbeaten record looks good on paper, but performances and results must inspire confidence, too.

As a Chiefs supporter, you can only look at Pirates and Sundowns and wonder how your team has fallen so far behind its fellow giants.

Season after season, Amakhosi supporters are asked to remain hopeful, only to be met with familiar frustrations.









The club has the support, history and stature to compete for major honours. What is needed now is consistency, ambition and a genuine desire to return to the top.

Kaizer Chiefs, take a good look at Pirates and Sundowns. Draw some inspiration from them, raise your standards and give your supporters something to celebrate. The Glamour Boys need to start acting like the giants they are.



