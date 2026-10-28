Kaizer Chiefs stars sent clear message over consistency – ‘Every game means a lot’

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Former Amakhosi star Robson Muchichwa has issued a stern warning to the current squad, insisting they cannot afford to be selective with their performances. Despite a convincing victory in their Carling Knockout Cup clash, the retired midfielder remains concerned about the team's long-term reliability.

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Pressure mounts for league excellence

Muchichwa noted that while the cup success was welcomed, the club's primary focus must always remain on domestic league standing. "We are happy as Chiefs supporters about the win; the only low is that it happened in a cup game. The league is more important, as it enables a club a chance to compete in the CAF Champions League. We judge a good team by their league performance," the former Zimbabwean international explained to KickOff.

The veteran footballer warned that cup runs can often be deceptive regarding a team's actual quality. Using past examples to illustrate his point, Muchichwa highlighted how knockout competitions can reward teams that struggle elsewhere. "Magesi won the cup and got relegated because a cup game is anybody's game. It's gambling. Right now, all we're hoping for is for Chiefs to repeat that performance in their next league match," he added.

'Every game means a lot'

Consistency remains the biggest hurdle for the current crop of stars at Naturena.

"If you are playing for Chiefs and you are choosing games you perform in, then you are in the wrong place because to Chiefs fans, every game means a lot. Right now, a Chiefs fan cannot tell you what to expect in their next game because their players are not consistent," Muchichwa stated. This critique highlights a perceived lack of identity and reliability that has plagued the Soweto giants in recent campaigns, leaving supporters frequently guessing which version of the team will turn up on matchday.

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Rebuilding the winning mentality

The road back to the top of the Betway Premiership looks long, and Muchichwa believes the current squad still has a lot to prove before they can be considered genuine title contenders. For a club of Chiefs' stature, simply participating is never enough, and the former star feels the team is currently falling short of the historical standards expected at the club. The lack of a title challenge in recent years has significantly lowered the expectations of a weary fanbase.

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“So, if you are not going to challenge for the league, then I think you don't have a good team," Muchichwa added candidly. His assessment suggests that the internal culture needs to shift back toward a relentless pursuit of the league trophy, rather than finding solace in occasional cup victories. Without this shift, he fears the club will continue to struggle against the more disciplined and consistent outfits at the top of the South African football pyramid.

What comes next for Amakhosi?

The timing of Muchichwa’s comments is significant as the club prepares for the Soweto derby.

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A victory against the Buccaneers would go a long way in silencing the doubters and proving that the 3-0 win over TS Galaxy was a sign of genuine progress rather than a one-off result. As the players prepare for Orlando Pirates, the words of their former star will likely be ringing in their ears. For Muchichwa and the millions of Amakhosi supporters, the demand is simple: show up for every game with the same intensity, or risk being labeled as the 'wrong' fit for Mzansi's most supported club.