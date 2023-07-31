Kaizer Chiefs' Sithebe opens up on new arrival - 'I don't feel threatened by good guy Castillo'

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe has commented on the possible lack of game time due to the arrival of Edson Castillo.

Chiefs signed Castillo this transfer window

He comes to add more competition in central midfield

Sithebe comments on that competition.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants confirmed Castillo as their new player earlier in July after they signed him from Venezuelan side Monagas.

Competition in Chefs’ central midfield is now expected to get stiff between Sithebe and Castillo as well as other players in that department. Castillo is a full Venezuela international and also brings in the experience of previously playing in Mexico.

Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has already spoken glowingly of the 29-year old who he describes as "a revelation."

WHAT WAS SAID: “Castillo is a good guy," said Sithebe as per Sowetan Live. "I visited him at the hotel and all those things. I won’t say now I have pressure or feel threatened.

"Sometimes competition is more important than anything in football because it makes you to work even harder. His arrival motivates me to pull up my socks.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntseki now has a number of options in central midfield and it is to be seen if they will rise to make themselves key in Amakhosi's season.

Apart from Sithebe and Castillo, Chiefs also have Yusuf Maart who was a regular last season and looks set to remain one as Ntseki seems to prefer the double pivot that has always been there.

Samkelo Zwane will also be fighting for his place in the middle of the park after he started enjoying more game time in the second half of last season.

There is also George Matlou who struggled for game time last term but would be fighting for more recognition.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants are getting ready to host Chippa United in their 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season opener on Sunday.