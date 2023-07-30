Ntseki worried after Kaizer Chiefs' failure to score in 180 minutes - 'There is a problem'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has conceded there is a problem in terms of creativity in his team.

Chiefs are struggling to score despite their quality

On Saturday, they lost 1-0 against Township Rollers

Ntseki unhappy with situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Ntseki is frustrated with his Chief's failure to score despite the quality at his disposal.

Amakhosi have played against Yanga SC and Township Rollers in the pre-season but are yet to score.

With the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League just around the corner, Ntseki has now revealed his concerns.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is a big concern because when we create chances, we have to bury those chances, and if we don’t create chances, it means there’s a problem in terms of our creativity in the last third," Ntseki told Supersport TV.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Edson Castillo has been playing well for the Glamour Boys and his influence did not go down unnoticed.

"I think that is the player we needed to have on the pitch. We played him for 70 minutes in Tanzania and the plan was to play 45 minutes [against Township Rollers] and then give other players a chance to play," Ntseki added.

"I think he is a revelation in terms of our tactical play, intelligence in possession and how he helps the team out of possession. He will give us more balance in the midfield going forward."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the many signings made, and the appointment of Ntseki as the new coach, Amakhosi are not getting it right on the pitch. It is a worrying sign for the fans who are desperate to see their team win silverware next season.

The last time Amakhosi won a trophy was in the 2014/15 season, and if things don't change, Ntseki's chances of staying are minimal.

Regarding the scoring problem, Chiefs have confirmed they will soon unveil a new striker to help them in getting goals.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will start their PSL campaign on August 6 against Chippa United.