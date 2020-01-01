Kaizer Chiefs reveal why their transfer ban appeal ruling has been delayed at CAS

Amakhosi are watching their rivals in the thick of transfer business as they anxiously await the outcome of their petition to Zurich

say the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is taking long to make a ruling on their transfer ban appeal due to the voluminous nature of the evidence they submitted.

Amakhosi were in February 2020 slapped with sanctions by world governing body Fifa forbidding them from participating in the transfer market for the next two registration periods after being found guilty of a transfer offence.

This emanated from their acquisition and registering of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors in 2018.

More teams

But the Soweto giants’ spokesperson Vina Maphosa says they submitted an appeal against the transfer ban with CAS on September 8 and the outcome of their petition has been delayed owing to the amount of papers they filed.

“The little bit of update that I have is that it looks like the submissions that were made on September 9 were very big,” Maphosa told the media as per Sowetan Live.

“Normally it is said that it takes five to eight days to get the outcome, but that goes with the amount of exhibit that was submitted. The last time I checked, it was because of the amount of documentation that was shared that made it impossible to get a quick outcome. We are still waiting. We don’t have any promise or deadline that we’ve been given.”

Meanwhile, as Amakhosi anxiously await word from Zurich, new coach Gavin Hunt is watching as their rivals are busy with transfer business in preparation for next season.

have already signed at least seven players while announced four acquisitions this week.

Chiefs risk missing out on the clearance sale at the now-defunct from where Sundowns secured the services of goalkeeper Ricardo Goss and midfielder Haashim Domingo.

Big former Wits stars make business sense as they arrive on a free transfer, with Pirates on the other hand signing Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto and Terrence Dzvukamanja from the former 2017 champions.

Article continues below

“We are watching the space. If you check, I think there have been discussions of an extension of registration of players until the end of November,” said Maphosa.

“We are watching developments with keenness; we see other players already getting signed by other teams.”

Further delay in CAS’ outcome could see Chiefs losing out on the remaining available former Wits stars like Sfiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thabang Monare and the promising 19-year-old Rowan Human who is regarded as one of the brightest prospects of South African football.