Kaizer Chiefs emerged as 2-0 winners over Maritzburg United in extra-time of their Nedbank Cup Last 32 match on Friday night.

Goals from Basomboli and Du Preez earned Amakhosi the win

Maritzburg were reduced to 10 players after Graham's dismissal

Chiefs reach the Round of 16 for the first time since 2020

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants were made to sweat for a win over a stubborn Team of Choice side in a game played in front of a packed Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

Chiefs dominated the game from the start and they created several goalscoring opportunities with the troublesome Mduduzi Shabalala forcing goalkeeper King Ndlovu into making two decent saves - keeping the visitors at bay.

Ndlovu, who failed to impress whilst trial at Orlando Pirates two years ago, was in his element in the first-half as he pulled off a fantastic save to deny Ashley du Preez just before Maritzburg were reduced to 10 players. Travis Graham was sent off for denying Shabalala a clear goalscoring opportunity in the 38th minute.

Maritzburg came back an improved side after the restart and they kept keeper Brandon Petersen busy. The Chiefs shot-stopper produced two superb saves to deny Kwame Peprah and Rowan Human ensuring that game ended in a 0-0 draw in regulation time and extra-time followed.

Coach Arthur Zwane's side took full control of the game in extra-time and they finally took advantage of the numerical superiority over the hosts when Basomboli scored in the 92nd minute before Du Preez sealed Chiefs' 2-0 win when he netted eight minutes into second-half of extra-time.

ALL EYES ON: Basomboli, as the DR Congolese striker made his full debut for Chiefs with Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana missing due to an injury.

Basomboli displayed good movement and link up play as a centre forward, while also taking up some good positions in the opposition's box.

The left-footed player got rewarded for his efforts when he poked the ball home from close range after Ndlovu had failed to deal with a a cross.

Basomboli will now look to build upon his good performance and establish himself as Chiefs' first-choice striker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs progressed to the Nedbank Cup Last 16 for the first time since 2020 and they are now undefeated in their last three matches.

The Phefeni Boys' ambitions of ending their eight-year trophy are still alive and they will be hoping to go all the way and clinch a record-extending 14th Nedbank Cup trophy this year.

The win has also served as a morale-booster for Amakhosi as they had surprisingly dropped points against 10-man TS Galaxy in a PSL match last weekend.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Glamour Boys will now resume their PSL campaign with a match against Lamontville Golden Arrows on February 19 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Chiefs will be looking to complete a double over Abafana Bes'thende having defeated the Durban side 2-0 in the first round league clash two months ago.