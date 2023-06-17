Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates considering transfer of ex-Celtic midfielder

Zimbabwe international midfielder Kundai Benyu has explained why he has opted to entertain PSL teams over offers from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Scotland.

Benyu is a free agent after leaving IBV of Iceland

He has attracted interest from clubs overseas

But he has chosen to play in the PSL

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Ipswich Town and Celtic linkman is a free agent after leaving IBV of Iceland. With overseas clubs interested in his signature, the 25-year-old has chosen to play Premier Soccer League football.

Chiefs and Pirates are understood to have shown interest in the midfielder and talks with Benyu’s handlers have been opened. The Soweto giants could be involved in a transfer brawl in the upcoming weeks.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I feel I’m ready [for PSL football],” Benyu told GOAL. “It will be a challenge of course because I have only played my football in Africa on a few occasions with Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations which is the highest standard of African football.

“I handled myself well there so there is nothing stopping me from showing what I’m capable of doing in South Africa. Obviously, it will be a challenge, I need to adjust because I know every league is different.

“South Africa is just around the corner from Zimbabwe. I have a lot of family members in Zim. The interest from South African teams is more serious.

“It will be a difficult decision, there is a lot to take in. But whenever I have a gut feeling about something I go for it.

“Personally I want to do as much as I can do in South Africa. I feel I’m at an age where I’m coming into my prime and hopefully, achieve something in the African Champions League. I’m sure I’ll reach a decision that I’ll be happy with.”

AND WHAT MORE? Benyu's agent, Tendai Nyatito of SRV Sports Group, said they are weighing up their options, influenced by a club where the midfielder’s playing opportunities would be

“Our main aim is to get Kundai the best possible opportunity for him to showcase his talent and take his career to the next level," Nyatito said.

“We were so close to securing EFL Championship football for him after 2021 Afcon and it has been our mission since to make sure that we find him a home where he is made to feel welcome, allowed to showcase his ability.

“He will be a major asset to the club that secures his signature in the next few weeks.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: What could make Benyu attractive for Pirates is that the Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro is familiar with the system of football the midfielder was recently exposed to in Sweden and Iceland. Having coached in Finland before joining Pirates, Riveiro knows how to deal with players from Nordic countries.

Also, with Pirates returning to the Caf Champions League next season, they are looking for experienced signings and Benyu fits the bill, having played in the English Championship as well as for Scottish giants Celtic and Helsingborg in Sweden.

The prospect of playing Champions League football could see the player settling for Pirates who are set to create space in midfield by offloading Fortune Makaringe, Collins Makgaka and Ben Motshwari.

A move to Naturena is also possible given his age as Chiefs have preferred younger players in their rebuilding project. With Amakhosi having made transfer blunders last season by signing inexperienced players, Benyu has previously plied his trade in competitive leagues in Europe and is a full Zimbabwe international who was at the last Africa Cup of Nations finals.

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

Celtic FC

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR BENYU? The next few weeks will be crucial in deciding the England-born player's future and a deal could be concluded before Pirates and Chiefs return for pre-season training.