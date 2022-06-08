Kaizer Chiefs move over Mamelodi Sundowns an obvious one for Zungu

The ex-Bafana international left South Africa in 2016 and has since played for Vitoria Guimaraes (Portugal), Rangers (Scotland) & Amiens SC in France

After a couple of years of not playing regularly, Bongani Zungu should be prioritising Kaizer Chiefs over Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zungu spoke recently about his next move being the last of his career. He also said this week that his agent has been in talks with his former team, Mamelodi Sundowns, and that there may be interest from other PSL teams.

The problem with Zungu going back to Sundowns is that the Brazilians are jam-packed with quality players who operate in Zungu’s position – which is usually as a more advanced central midfielder.

At Downs, the central midfielders and attacking midfielders include newly-signed Sipho Mbule, as well as Erwin Saavedra, Haashim Domingo, Lebogang Maboe, Gaston Sirino, Teboho Mokoena, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Gift Motupa and Sphelele Mkhulise, not to mention the likes of Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee and Mothobi Mvala who operate a bit deeper but also in the engine room.

Chiefs, meanwhile, are in the midst of a clearout and have already parted ways with central and/or attacking midfielders such Kearyn Baccus, Lebogang Manyama, Bernard Parker and Dumisani Zuma, with Anthony Agay transfer listed.

In the midst of an upheaval in the Amakhosi ranks, Zungu would surely have a better chance at playing frequently than he would with the 2016 African champions.

Unproductive years

The 29-year-old Zungu is not short on confidence, which helps if one is to play for a big team.

“I’m a top player, of course, teams are going to try and find out what’s your situation and all. My phone is open, I’m listening to [offers],” he said this week.

However, his career has not really taken off since leaving Sundowns six years back. He had quite a few injury problems and otherwise struggled to really make an impact. The former AmaTuks product is no longer in the Bafana Bafana setup, and spent last season in the French second division with Amiens, making 14 league appearances.

Before that, he was with the Amiens reserves, while he did not impress during his stint at Rangers where he totalled 218 league minutes with 12 substitute appearances and just one start under former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard.

Article continues below

Since leaving South Africa, Zungu has managed just six goals, and has actually only netted 16 club goals in his entire club career.

Of course he brings a lot to the table with his attacking guile, drive from midfield and ability to create chances. But whether he’s better than what Sundowns have at the moment is highly debatable.