The 29-year-old is a free agent after deciding against extending his contract with Ligue 2 side Amiens SC

Midfielder Bongani Zungu has opened up on his keenness to return to the Premier Soccer League with one of two Gauteng giants his likely destination.

The ex-Rangers FC man has revealed that his agent is currently discussing with Mamelodi Sundowns, where he could return after leaving Chloorkop in 2016.

With Kaizer Chiefs also reportedly after his signature, Zungu says other teams have also approached him as well.

Since leaving Masandawana, he has plied his trade in Portugal, France and Scotland but the midfielder is currently a free agent after rejecting a contract extension at Ligue 2 outfit Amiens.

“I’m very calm. As I said earlier, this is a very, very important part of my football career,” said Zungu on Sports Night Amplified on Metro FM as per iDiski Times.

“For me, I want it to be maybe the last contract of my career. Whether abroad or at home.

“I met president Motsepe the other year and he told me Sundowns will always be home. So Sundowns will always be my home, no matter what happens from now until when I make my decision on where I’m gonna play.

“Sundowns is the only team that spoke to my agent and they are speaking to my agent still. Others are trying to [as well].”

While it appears Sundowns have made steps in securing his signature, Zungu says he is still listening to offers from elsewhere and that could come as encouraging news for his reported suitors Chiefs.

“I’m a top player, of course, teams are going to try and find out what’s your situation and all. My phone is open, I’m listening to [offers],” Zungu continued.

Sundowns have already signed midfielder Sipho Mbule and they already have an experienced midfield comprised of the likes of Andile Jali, Themba Zwane, Rivaldo Coetzee, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo, Bradley Ralani, Neo Maema and Teboho Mokoena.

Chiefs on the other hand are yet to sign a midfielder following the departure of Anthony Akumu and Kearyn Baccus.