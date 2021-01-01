Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Katsande: The media needs us to make money

A big clearout is expected at the end of the season when Amakhosi’s transfer ban ends and the Zimbabwean is rumoured to be one player facing the chop

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has brushed aside talk that his days could be numbered at Naturena.

Chiefs’ exploits in the Caf Champions League aside, it’s been a poor season for the team and head coach Gavin Hunt has made it no secret that he’s not entirely happy with his current squad.

And since the emergence of young midfielders such as Njabulo Blom and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, and with the likes of Bernard Parker, Anthony Akumu Agay and even Daniel Cardoso also being used at times in centre midfield, Katsande has not commanded the kind of game-time he had in the previous decade with the club.

The 35-year-old insists however he’s not letting the talk affect him negatively.

"Obviously speculation will always be speculation,” Katsande said, as quoted by Bulawayo24.

“Each and every day there will be speculation about something. We are professionals and we have contracts to honour. The most important thing is to focus on a day to day basis, that is, to try to give your best every day at training and try your best to improve the team. Whatever happens in future we are going to deal with it when the season ends.”

The 35-year-old is also wary about taking to heart everything he has seen in the media.

"But for now our minds are on this situation we are in so that we try and do well and come out of it and end the season on a high,” Katsande continued.

“We have had a good run in the Champions League and we just need to continue doing well but we are not even bothered about what the media is saying or doing.

"The media needs us to make money, the media needs our names to make the headlines that make people eager to talk, make people read news so we will allow them to do whatever they want with our names because at the end of the day they have to make money but from our point of view we are just focusing on Kaizer Chiefs," Katsande added.