Kaizer Chiefs lost 2019-20 PSL title playing behind closed doors - Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung firmly believes the Soweto giants failed to clinch the 2019/20 PSL title due to the fans' stadium ban.

Amakhosi were sitting at the top of the PSL standings - four points clear of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who had a game in hand, when the 2019/20 season resumed in August 2020. The campaign had been halted due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Teams were forced to play in empty stadiums because of restrictions caused by the Covid 19 pandemic. Chiefs went on to lose out on the league championship to Sundowns on the last day of this campaign - having played eight matches behind closed doors.

On Tuesday, the PSL announced that they would allow 50% capacity stadiums from April 8 and Amakhosi have welcomed the news.

“We are very excited to have supporters return to the stadium as announced by the PSL chairman on Tuesday afternoon,” Motaung told the club's media department.

“It has been a long and challenging two years without supporters in the stadium. It was lonely and quiet in the stands around the country. It’s good that we will now be reunited with our 12th player soon.

“Chiefs and supporters had not been separated since the birth of the club in 1970, but all this changed in 2020 when we started playing behind closed doors and this led to us losing the league title in the last few minutes of the 2019-20 season."

Motaung disclosed that their league match against SuperSport United will be played in front of their fans at the iconic FNB Stadium on April 16.

Article continues below

"We are glad that all that is in the past and we are looking forward to the singing and dancing that we love hearing and seeing at the different venues around the country," she added.

“We look forward to being together again with our supporters on 16 April when we host SuperSport United for our first game with supporters back in the stadium.

"We do believe our players will be buoyed by this return of the player and we will see some exciting football again."