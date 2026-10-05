Kaizer Chiefs lose another attacker to injury in South Africa U23 stalemate

South Africa’s Under-23 side continued their build-up to the Olympic Qualifiers with a competitive 1-1 draw against Algeria on Sunday afternoon, but the result was overshadowed by a worrying injury to Kaizer Chiefs sensation Luke Baartman.

Baartman appeared to be in significant discomfort as the first half drew to a close, prompting the medical team to signal for an immediate change. Karabo Mogudi, standing in for head coach Raymond Mdaka, was forced to introduce Stellenbosch FC striker Quwan Plaatjies to lead the line.

The match itself served as a vital testing ground for the young South Africans, who made six personnel changes from their previous outing.

New England Revolution defender Tylon Smith was brought into the backline, while Kgoleng Ratisani took over goalkeeping duties from Tyler Fletcher-Rowe. Despite the rotation, the hosts remained competitive against a technically proficient Algerian outfit throughout the opening period.

The hosts did eventually find the net in the 34th minute thanks to the industrious work of Kutlwano Letlhaku. The winger produced a brilliant individual run down the left flank, beating his marker before firing a dangerous cross into the box which was deflected into the net by Algerian defender Faiz Belgouirai.

The advantage proved to be short-lived as Algeria exploited a momentary lapse in concentration from the South African defence. Benahmed Kohili was left completely unmarked in the penalty area just minutes after the opening goal, and he made no mistake from close range to level the scores.

In the second half, South Africa had a golden opportunity to reclaim their lead through the substitute Plaatjies. The Stellenbosch forward did excellently to navigate his way past a defender inside the box, leaving him one-on-one with the Algerian goalkeeper.

As the clock ticked down, the hosts threw numbers forward in search of a late winner. They came agonisingly close with seven minutes remaining when Faiz Abrahams saw a goal-bound first-time strike blocked on the line by a backtracking Algerian defender.

For Kaizer Chiefs, the primary focus will now shift to the medical assessment of Baartman as he returns to the club. Having already faced several injury setbacks in their offensive department this season, the Amakhosi will be hoping that the teenager’s withdrawal was merely a precautionary measure rather than a long-term issue.







