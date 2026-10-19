Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo joins the SAFA inner circle

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The Amakhosi legend has officially stepped into a senior administrative role within the South African Football Association. The former Bafana Bafana star has been named vice-chairperson of the SAFA Technical Committee following a high-profile meeting of the National Executive Committee.

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Iconic midfielder takes on administrative challenge

In a significant shift from the dugout to the boardroom, former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Doctor Khumalo has been appointed as the vice-chairperson of the SAFA Technical Committee. The 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner will serve as the deputy to Jack Maluleke, who has been retained as the head of the portfolio.

Khumalo brings a wealth of on-field experience and tactical knowledge to the association’s administrative wing. Having previously served as an assistant coach at Naturena and later working as a technical director and caretaker manager at Baroka FC, the 59-year-old is well-versed in the complexities of South African football.

Addressing the media following the NEC proceedings, SAFA President Danny Jordaan confirmed that the Bafana Bafana icon was eager to begin his new responsibilities. "In our technical committee, we have reappointed Mr Jack Maluleke as the chair and appointed Doctor Khumalo as the vice chairperson of the SAFA Technical Committee," Jordaan stated.

"I spoke to him, and he is quite happy to serve in this technical committee of SAFA."

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Jordaan solidifies leadership with deputy appointments

The integration of Khumalo into the technical wing coincided with the formal election of the association's vice presidents. Following his re-election for a fourth term in September, where he defeated AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu, Jordaan has moved to solidify his leadership team. The NEC meeting saw the reappointment of Linda Zwane and former Mamelodi Sundowns owner Natasha Tsichlas, both of whom will continue their service as vice-presidents for the next four-year cycle.

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A new face joined the top table as Tankiso Modipa, the former SAFA Western Cape chairman, was elected as the third vice-president. Modipa takes over the position previously held by Bennet Bailey. According to a SAFA statement, the NEC also appointed members to several other crucial committees, including finance, schools, and competitions, as the organisation looks to streamline its operations following the elective congress held earlier this year.

The assembly in Sandton represented the first formal gathering of the new NEC since the controversial Midrand congress in September. Jordaan took the opportunity to defend the integrity of the process, insisting that the internal elections were conducted with full transparency. This comes after a period of significant tension within the organisation, which had been overshadowed by allegations of administrative misconduct and external interference during the presidential race.

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Internal stability restored following legal disputes

The atmosphere surrounding SAFA House appears to be stabilising after a series of high-profile legal challenges were resolved. One of the primary sources of friction involved NEC member Lebogang Riet, who had previously initiated criminal proceedings against SAFA chief executive Lydia Monyepao. The dispute centred on claims that organisational statutes had been improperly altered, leading to a breakdown in communication between certain factions of the executive.

However, the association confirmed on Sunday that Riet has officially withdrawn the complaint, effectively ending a legal battle that threatened to distract from the NEC’s broader goals. This resolution allowed the committee to focus on the appointment of figures like Khumalo and the formation of specialized sub-committees. Mninawa Ntloko, SAFA’s head of communications, relayed the update regarding the withdrawal of the charges as the association attempts to project a united front moving forward.

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With the leadership structure now fully established and the technical committee bolstered by Khumalo’s presence, SAFA aims to pivot back to footballing matters. The focus will now shift toward the development of national teams and the implementation of technical programmes designed to improve the standard of play across all levels.