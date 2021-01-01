Kaizer Chiefs in goalkeeping crisis, Mathoho ruled out of TTM clash, Cardoso suspended

Amakhosi have entered a crucial stage of their PSL campaign with injuries to key players

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they would be without goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and defender Erick Mathoho in Tuesday’s Premier Soccer League clash against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Soweto giants are facing a goalkeeping crisis as Daniel Akpeyi lasted just 45 minutes after suffering a concussion during the 2-2 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic last Saturday.

This leaves Bruce Bvuma and Brylon Petersen as the only fit goalkeepers.

With centre-back Mathoho injured as he could not finish the Bloemfontein match, Chiefs’ defence could be at the mercy of the TTM attack as Daniel Cardoso is out after picking his fourth yellow card.

Chiefs are in Limpopo, heavily weakened without star attacker Khama Billiat who is “starting to run” after injuring his leg which saw him out of action from January to early April.

Player Updates



Khune - shoulder injury, still hasn’t recovered

Akpeyi - light concussion

Mathoho - ankle ligament, out 7-10 days

Lesako - knee ligament, out 2-3 weeks

Billiat - starting to run



Cardoso - suspended



Cardoso - suspended

Mashiane & Ngcobo - passed late fitness tests

But what could be worrisome for Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is arriving in Limpopo with a depleted defence.

In almost every interview, the former SuperSport United coach had complained about his porous backline.

"I thought it was a good performance again today. But the old Achilles Heel of our team, you know, is defending,” Hunt said after the draw against Celtic.

"I always say you can't win anything without good defending, defending starts from the front."

“Daniel got a heck of a bang on the head so he’s got a bit of concussion‚ and ‘Tower’ [Mathoho] has done something‚ I think a groin.

"A bit unfortunate, as I said the whole season, we have been making changes, forced changes, before half-time, after half-time.

"In football, it sometimes throws you off a little bit. But in saying that, I thought we had the better of the chances, we had more than enough to win the game. But you can't come away and score two goals and then draw the game, you should have been defending better, but it is what it is.

"If the players weren't giving everything, that would be a problem. But they're giving everything every week, they're trying and working hard and that's the most important thing in football."

Chiefs’ opponents TTM are second from bottom and fighting against relegation.