Kaizer Chiefs in Gabadinho Mhango transfer battle for out-going AmaZulu star — sources

Gabadinho Mhango is expected to leave AmaZulu at the end of June as Sandile Zungu clears the rot at Usuthu ahead of next season.

WHAT HAPPENED: AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu said his club are set to release 11 players in the mass exodus at Usuthu. Headlining those exits is Lehlohonolo Majoro, who Zungu paid tribute to and bestowed the status of a club legend.

Now, GOAL has been reliably informed that Gabadinho Mhango is also part of the group of those players who are set to face the exit door.

Kaizer Chiefs are believed to be ready to pounce on the former Orlando Pirates striker as they look to bolster their attack with more experienced players ahead of next season.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Mhango is a big player in the Premier Soccer League and he is a tried and tested player. However, AmaZulu do not think they want to move forward with him as they look to rope in a couple of unknown players from abroad as they have their sights set on one or two players who made headlines in the Caf Confederation Cup," said the source.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs are believed to have shown interest in Mhango in the past but rivals Pirates beat them to his signature.

Now, given that he is still 30, Amakhosi might offer the Malawi attacker a season-long deal with the option to renew, which might be the stumbling block at this point. His groin injury is also the reason Chiefs might not want to commit long-term if they do reach an agreement.

"Mhango would rather go to a team that will give him security in terms of a long-term contract. If Chiefs give him a one-year deal, that would mean they do not really see the value and experience that he would bring to the side," the 'Deep Throat' added.

WHAT'S NEXT: It remains to be seen whether indeed Mhango will exit Usuthu and if he will end up at Amakhosi as Sekhukhune United, according to GOAL reliable sources, are also keeping a close eye on the 30-year-old's situation.