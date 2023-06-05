Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro looking for a new club after being snubbed by AmaZulu

AmaZulu have chosen to not renew the contract of veteran striker Lehlohonolo Majoro as the ex-Kaizer Chiefs goal-getter looks for a new home.

Majoro scored 90 goals for Usuthu over two stints

Zungu's door remains open for the veteran striker

10 other players face the exit door at AmaZulu

WHAT HAPPENED: AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu revealed that his club has come to a decision to part ways with about 11 players and veteran strikerMajoro heads that list.

Zungu did not mention who the other players are but singled out 'Major', who has been at the club as a teenager before he moved to join Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

When pressed by members of the media to reveal the reasons behind Majoro's departure, Zungu remained coy.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It is not in the nature of AmaZulu to go into details of the decisions of why there is no renewal. It is not in our best interest to reveal those details.

"It is sufficient to say he is a player who we hold in very high regard and he has made a stellar contribution to the team and I have no doubt that he has legs that can carry him for the next season or two," Zungu said in a press conference.

AND WHAT ELSE: "He has done so much for the team over the years. He was a late bloomer and AmaZulu gave him that break during his early stint. He came back and continued where he left off.

"I have had a lot of pleasure in working with him. He is a highly educated person and he is a professional for that matter. I don't think it is the last we have heard from him in relation to AmaZulu. We are a team that has a lot of pride and we always tell players to wear our badge with pride."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having cut his teeth at the KwaZulu-Natal based outfit, Zungu holds 'Major' in high regard and has opened his door for him to return to the club in whatever capacity.

"I have indicated to him that in as much as his contractual obligation to the team as a player has now been relieved, it is my entitlement to rope him in because he has been an exemplary leader to the youngsters," the Usuthu boss added.

"Naturally there will be a cooling off period for him to discover what his mission is and if it includes soccer and he still has a soft spot for AmaZulu, I think there is a course for discussion."

WHAT'S NEXT: At the age of 36, it remains to be seen whether the seasoned striker will continue his footballing career next season or will hang up his boots.