Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Khune to return to action after five months

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has been voted to start for Warriors FC against Amabutho in the DStv Compact Cup semi-finals.

The league has revealed the semi-finals will take place on January 22 at Moses Mabhida Stadium, while the final and third-place play-off will be hosted by FNB Stadium seven days later.

The other semi-final will feature Coastal United and Dinaledi FC.

Khune will guard goal for the Warriors who are made up of players from Inland 2 sides Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Swallows FC and TS Galaxy.

The veteran goalkeeper will start ahead of his Chiefs teammate Bruce Bvuma who will be deputising him.

Fans have entrusted Khune with goalkeeping responsibilities despite the 34-year-old having last played in August 2021.

Since Amakhosi were eliminated from the MTN8 at the quarter-final stage by Mamelodi Sundowns, Khune has found it hard to reclaim the number one spot.

The closest he has got to playing was as an unused substitute in a Premier Soccer League 2-1 win over Baroka FC on August 25.

He has been struggling to even make it to the bench in a Chiefs squad that has Daniel Akpeyi as the first choice and Brandon Peterson as an additional choice

Chiefs have eight players in the Warriors squad but only Khune, Keagan Dolly, Njabulo Ngcobo and Njabulo Blom will start against Amabutho.

It is, however Pirates who dominate the Warriors starting line-up with captain Happy Jele, Paseka Mako, Deon Hotto, Thembinkosi Lorch and Kwame Peprah featuring.

Amabutho’s starting team has more AmaZulu players in goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, Thapelo Xoki, Luvuyo Memela, Thabo Qalinge and striker Augustine Mulenga.

Amabutho from Coastal 1 are made up of AmaZulu, Royal AM, Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United players.

Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams has not been selected to start for Inland 1 side Dinaledi FC against Coastal United.

Fans picked Mamelodi Sundowns goal-minder Ricardo Goss to start ahead of Williams.

Sundowns, SuperSport, Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants players make up Dinaledi from Inland 1.

Gift Motupa who has just returned from injury is a surprise starter and will partner his Masandawana teammate Kermit Erasmus upfront.

Rushine De Reuck and Gaston Sirino are the other Sundowns players who will start.

Cape Town City have provided the most players in Coastal United’s starting team through defenders Terrence Mashego and Taariq Fielies as well as midfielders Mpho Makola and Thabo Nodada.

DStv Compact Cup starting XIs