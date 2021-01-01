Kaizer Chiefs deserve to play in Uefa Champions League - Twitter reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns clash

Supporters took to social media to share their thoughts on the game and one fan believes Amakhosi should compete in Europe's biggest club competition

A struggling Kaizer Chiefs side stunned the country by securing a come-from-behind win over a much-fancied Mamelodi Sundowns team in an enthralling PSL match on Sunday.

Two second-half goals from Mosa Lebusa (own-goal) and Dumisani Zuma inspired Amakhosi to a 2-1 win over the Brazilians, who had taken an early lead through Gaston Sirino at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Article continues below

Therefore, Chiefs ended Sundowns' 21-match unbeaten run in the league and the result set social media alight as fans reacted to Amakhosi's surprising victory over the reigning PSL champions.

Read how Twitter reacted to Sundowns' maiden defeat in the league this season:

Even Pirates failed to beat Sundowns. Kaizer Chiefs deserve to play in the UEFA Champions League. 🤭 — Miss Liverpool FC ⚽️ (@Rele_Skosana) April 25, 2021

This wasn't a bad season for Kaizer Chiefs

They beaten Wydad,Pirates and now Sundowns

They are in Top 8 now

They are in CAFCL Quarterfinals

They've pushed shem under the circumstances 🙌🙌🙌🙌💛💛💛💛 ✌✌✌✌✌ — Sicelo Disco Mkhwanazi (@Nichola14808170) April 25, 2021

Never measure Kaizer Chiefs by Orlando Pirates standards https://t.co/Tnn3z0b3dA pic.twitter.com/TR1O2JAXsb — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇳🇬🇨🇩🇿🇼🇪🇹🇱🇷🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) April 25, 2021

The 3 points donated by Orlando Pirates to Kaizer Chiefs were just a waste. Pirates donated to get Kaizer Chiefs to top 8 but Kaizer Chiefs is stubborn eish. #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/us1RNkjcM0 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) April 21, 2021

Good night to Orlando pirates n chiefs supporters, the rest you will get it from shadrach, meshach and abednego pic.twitter.com/xQhUYVOpPC — Mokwena wa le pirates 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@soldier_701) April 25, 2021

Nywe nywe Sundowns hasn't lost a single match since last season!!! Do you know Kaizer Chiefs?😭😂 #Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/5YOc7u9VMh — Caxton Mania (@CaxtonMania88) April 25, 2021

#Amakhosi4Life so we have beaten pirates n sundowns 😂😂😂N we didn't sign any players pic.twitter.com/QDyKNkdNn6 — Gwatie (@MulaudziGwatieN) April 25, 2021

Ncoooooooo 😭😭😭 Sundowns supporters though , you guys are best ❤❤💛💛💛👆👆win or loose we love you @Masandawana pic.twitter.com/YwlaRF1ZmM — Queen Dlamini (@LomaSwatiDlami1) April 25, 2021

We beat Mamelodi Sundowns 4-1 reason. Yerrrr Amakhosiiiiiiiiiiiiii, don't underestimate Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 💛✌🏿💃💃💃💃🥳🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/orrvShue90 — Brown skin girl (@Abo11622959) April 25, 2021

“Imagine losing to Kaizer Chiefs.? Can never be Sundowns” pic.twitter.com/K29ffSmyjH — Karabo🐐 (@KaraboRithuri_) April 25, 2021

I just 1-2 thank Amakhosi 4-1 reason today,they showed Pirates how to beat Sundowns pic.twitter.com/pw7StfjSJh — PapaKega. MZulu wa Limpopo (@KabeloMohlah02) April 25, 2021

So the pain went straight to Junior Khanye and Sundowns coach😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DKjk51y0Cr — ZwelySiyaMP 🌄🇿🇦 (@Zwely10111) April 25, 2021

LOOK AT ARTHUR ZWANE CELEBRATION!!



Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane punches through the air in celebration after the 2-1 win over Sundowns.

He definitely enjoyed that one. #KaizerChiefs #amakhosiforlife #Amakhosi4life Junior Khanye #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/ocZ6sPNzKJ — Mzansi_Soccer11 (@MzansiSoccer11) April 25, 2021

Chiefs supporters after their win against Sundowns https://t.co/chKZLmqS6H — Motubatse (@thebegadi1) April 25, 2021

Beat Pirates and Sundowns. 1/4 of CAF CL. The Kaizer Chiefs management are going to think the squad is good just need 1/2 additions pic.twitter.com/3V9s11vbqe — Tumi (@Tumzaza3) April 25, 2021

Grand grand Chiefs trained for Sundowns and Pirates this season neh. pic.twitter.com/gbLFHRivZO — Wakes(Daddy Cool) (@Baba_Ka_Okuhle) April 25, 2021

MASANDAWANA THIS 👇 NOT HOW WE TAKE A BATH TOMORROW MORNING MOS

KUHLANJWE GUYS

WE HAVE A LONG WK AHEAD



ARROWS & PIRATES 🤦‍♂️



HEY KUNZIMA 🤦‍♂️



Junior khanye | #level5 | #Amakhosi4Life |mbali|nadia| #DateMyFamily |buhle|Tony Yengeni| #Rockville5 |sundowns|pitso|pirates pic.twitter.com/Q2bC5mpxTD — Rharhabe (@LawApha) April 25, 2021

Beating Pirates is nice, Beating Sundowns is nicer but proving Jr. Khanya wrong is nicest 😭😭😭 — uBhuti Wakho❤️ (@AthiStoto) April 25, 2021

Chips' last win in the league was against Pirates goal scored by Nurkovic.

Today against Sundowns Nurkovic was introduced and inspired a comeback.

Who discovered Nurkovic? Ernst Middendorp's scouting network. Middendorp still delivering for that lousy club #KaizerChiefs — Lenyora 😷🇿🇦 (@kg_lenyora) April 25, 2021

I’ve realised Kaizer Chiefs isn’t concerned with winning games. They’re more interested in beating Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns and that’s sad... #Amakhosi4Life #Sundowns #juniorkhanye #DStvPrem https://t.co/yVHTiEgeNy — Mpongo kaZingelwayo👑 (@Sphyso_N) April 25, 2021

Only Gavin Hunt alone could beat three head coaches together... pic.twitter.com/RbICJrQW7d — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇳🇬🇨🇩🇿🇼🇪🇹🇱🇷🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) April 25, 2021

Listen - Gavin Hunt can go later. Right now, switch off your phones because it’s about to go down pic.twitter.com/8apXyEHE7o — Karabo🐐 (@KaraboRithuri_) April 25, 2021

Business Studies was 1/7 subjects I studied ko High school from Grade 10-12!



During Exams you wouldn't miss multiple choice questions👇



Who has to leave Kaizer Chiefs football club?



A.Dumisani Zuma

B.Bernard Parker

C.Gavin Hunt

D.Both B and C



Definitely D for me pic.twitter.com/GtG8txYHzK — 👆1-2=3 Points✌ (@themba_le) April 25, 2021

So One win And Gavin Hunt deserves an Extension?? https://t.co/vHPLVwd0f4 — Mzwerh (@KhozaMzwerh) April 25, 2021