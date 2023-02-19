Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has explained why the club's fans have the right to boo the team after they called for his dismissal on Sunday.

Zwane insists fans are within their rights

The Soweto-born tactician is in his maiden job in the PSL

Amakhosi will lock horns with Pirates in their next game

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Glamour Boys let a lead slip twice in their 3-2 defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows in a PSL encounter which took place at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

A group of disappointed Chiefs fans booed the team after the game and chanted 'Arthur must go' which led to the police escorting Zwane and the team from the pitch.

Zwane pointed out that he understands why the supporters booed the team having watched Amakhosi fail to convert their chances on the day.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY?: "Look, it’s within their rights. I mean they are disappointed they believe we should have won this game," Zwane said during the post-match conference.

“I also believe we should have wrapped it up first half. We let ourselves down and I understand their frustration. We had a number of chances.

“Today is one game for me we should have scored at least six from the first half and you look at the second half, we ended up conceding three goals unnecessarily," he added.

"But it is one of those things where you have a bad day at the office.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat has put Zwane under pressure ahead of the biggest match on the South African football calendar, the Soweto Derby clash between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Zwane's predecessor Stuart Baxter resigned as the head coach after fans chanted 'Baxter must go' following a defeat to SuperSport United last April.

The English tactician resigned a few days later and it remains to be seen how long Zwane will remain in charge of the Chiefs with some fans having lost faith in him.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi will host Pirates in front of a packed FNB Stadium in Nasrec on Saturday.

Chiefs are undefeated in their last four league matches against Bucs having recorded four successive wins over their arch-rivals.