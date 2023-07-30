Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki gives up on Khama Billiat - 'It’s bad when you get wrong advice'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has opened up on forward Khama Billiat abandoning contract talks with the Soweto giants.

Billiat stopped training with Chiefs in early July

He also abandoned new contract talks

Ntseki comments on losing the forward

WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old stopped training with Amakhosi after his contract expired on June 30. Earlier in July, Chiefs said they were still interested in him but were struggling to locate the Zimbabwean forward to resume contract discussions.

Ntseki believes talks between Billiat and the club broke down because the player was receiving bad advice.

WHAT WAS SAID: “It has been three weeks now since we last heard from him,” Ntseki told Sunday World.

“You know it’s bad when you get the wrong advice because he had agreed with the club and just needed to sign.

“He was not given the right advice and we are in the dark about where he is.

“I’m not sure if he can still be part of the team because he has missed the important part of pre-season training.

“He has missed the match against Young Africans in Tanzania. How is he going to catch up with the rest of the players? It's a difficult situation for everyone.

“Khama s a brilliant player but we do not know where he has been. We last saw him three weeks ago but such is football and life goes on. Every coach would love to work with him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After enduring a difficult pre-season, Chiefs could be forced to look for Billiat and reopen talks with the Zimbabwean. Their friendly matches against Young Africans and Township Rollers showed the Soweto giants need an experienced player upfront.

While it looks too early to start judging their new players, Ntseki's winter signings did not give much hope in their friendly games.

WHAT NEXT FOR BILLIAT? The former Mamelodi Sundowns star remains clubless and the next few days will be crucial in determining his future before the 2023/24 season kicks off.