Kaizer Chiefs say Khama Billiat has gone AWOL as player abandons contract talks

Kaizer Chiefs have issued a statement saying they are failing to locate Khama Billiat as they seek to give him a new deal.

Billiat is currently free agent

Chiefs keen to keep him at Naturena

The forward can't be located

WHAT HAPPENED? Billiat’s contract with Amakhosi expired on June 30 and the club has tabled a new offer for the 32-year-old.

But the club says they are failing to reach out to the attacker who they expect to be in Rustenburg for pre-season camp. There have been reports that the Soweto giants have tabled a salary cut for the Zimbabwean forward but Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has denied the rumours.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Following the expiry of attacking midfielder Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs contract on 30 June 2023, the Club tabled a new offer for the Zimbabwean marksman to remain with Amakhosi,” said Chiefs in a statement.

“However, to date, the player has not responded to the offer or any attempts to contact him. Billiat was last seen at the Kaizer Chiefs Village on 29 June and has not answered any of the calls made or messages sent to him by the Club.

“The team is currently in camp with all the players, yet Billiat, who is also expected to be there with his teammates, failed to show up and is currently nowhere to be found.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The latest development could signal the end of Billiat’s five-year stint at Naturena. Amakhosi’s statement comes after his agent Godfrey Bakasa said the player is weighing other options.

This could see the player entertaining approaches by other Premier Soccer League clubs or teams outside South Africa.

WHAT NEXT FOR BILLIAT? Since they are failing to get in touch with Billiat, the Soweto giants could decide to strike off the player from their plans for next season and consider other options.