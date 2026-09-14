Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz provides update on transfer plans before deadline - 'We are on the right path'

Kaizer Chiefs have made several moves in the transfer market as they look to build a stronger squad. After bringing in a number of new players, the club could still make further additions before the window closes.

Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Polokwane City, Fernando Da Cruz discussed the squad and suggested that while results have been mixed, there are encouraging signs from the team’s performances.

Chiefs will continue to assess their options, with the focus on bringing in the right players rather than simply adding numbers.

"No, I am happy with the squad that I have," Da Cruz told the media.

While the coach expressed satisfaction with his current options, his comments indicate that Chiefs remain vigilant in the market.

"If a player is going to arrive, I think I would take the opportunity, but I don’t want to take a player to take him. If it is to take someone, it is someone that will be useful," he added.

"For the moment, I am very happy with the squad that we have. We are moving forward; we are disappointed with the result."

The emphasis for the Amakhosi technical team appears to have shifted from radical personnel changes to the refinement of their on-field execution.

"But we are on the right path in terms of the quality of the game, in terms of the modelling of the game, in terms of what we want to show. We must continue; we must not give up," Da Cruz concluded.

Amakhosi have already brought in Thabo Moloisane, Renaldo Leaner, Adolf Mtasingwa and Langelihle Phili. Meanwhile, Khanyisa Mayo, who joined the club on loan last season, has also made his move permanent, while Faiz Abrahams has arrived on loan from Stellenbosch.



