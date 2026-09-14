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Kaizer Chiefs criticised for letting Fiacre Ntwari leave on loan as Brandon Petersen struggles continue - 'It was not a well-thought-out decision'
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Shongwe questions Chiefs’ transfers
Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe has hit out at the club's hierarchy, labelling the decision to loan out Fiacre Ntwari to Kruger United as an uninformed move.
Ntwari, who joined the Soweto giants following a standout stint with TS Galaxy, was sent to the Betway Premiership newcomers for the 2026/27 campaign.
Shongwe expressed his confusion over the tactical reasoning behind Ntwari's exit.
"For me, that is very important because for him to be stuck there, it’s not the best situation."
"But for that other goalkeeper [Ntwari], I think maybe he should have been around this season," Shongwe told FARPost.
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Petersen under scrutiny
The spotlight has intensified on Petersen following a series of disappointing performances that have cost Amakhosi valuable points.
The club captain was heavily criticised after the 1-0 MTN8 quarter-final loss to Golden Arrows and subsequent league draws against Richards Bay and Polokwane City.
Despite the growing pressure, Da Cruz has remained loyal to his captain, though fears are growing that the constant scrutiny could further damage the goalkeeper's confidence as the season progresses.
Shongwe highlighted that Ntwari’s experience was exactly what the club needed to navigate this difficult period.
"He has some experience, and he was going to be a good option for the coaches."
"Just his presence was going to provide some competition for Petersen," he explained.
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Development vs depth at Naturena
While Shongwe was critical of Ntwari's departure, he acknowledged the logic behind sending younger prospects like Molefe away to gain experience.
He noted that for a developing player, sitting on the bench is counterproductive to their long-term growth.
"For Molefe in particular, he is a young goalkeeper."
"You don’t grow while sitting on the bench, you need game time."
"At this age, this is a very critical time for him as a young goalkeeper to have that game time,” he said.
However, the contrast between developing youth and maintaining a competitive first-team squad is where Shongwe believes the club failed.
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A questionable decision
The overarching sentiment from experts is that the goalkeeping department was poorly managed during the transfer window.
By stripping away the direct competition for the starting role, the club may have inadvertently created a comfort zone that has contributed to the recent dip in standards.
"Naturally, in such a situation, we will be talking about competition in the Chiefs goalkeeping department."
"I don’t know the idea behind it and what made the coaches make the decision to loan out the Rwandan goalkeeper, but I think it was not a well-thought-out decision, as we can see it," Shongwe concluded.
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