Kaizer Chiefs criticised for letting Fiacre Ntwari leave on loan as Brandon Petersen struggles continue - 'It was not a well-thought-out decision'

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe has hit out at the club's hierarchy, labelling the decision to loan out Fiacre Ntwari to Kruger United as an uninformed move.

Ntwari, who joined the Soweto giants following a standout stint with TS Galaxy, was sent to the Betway Premiership newcomers for the 2026/27 campaign.

Shongwe expressed his confusion over the tactical reasoning behind Ntwari's exit.

"For me, that is very important because for him to be stuck there, it’s not the best situation."

"But for that other goalkeeper [Ntwari], I think maybe he should have been around this season," Shongwe told FARPost.



