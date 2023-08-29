'Kaizer Chiefs Castillo is the best signing but...' - Mushangazhike rates new Amakhosi midfielder

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Kelvin Mushangazhike believes Edson Castillo is the best signing for Amakhosi in recent years and will hit greater heights.

WHAT HAPPENED: Castillo has settled well at Chiefs after joining at the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

The Venezuela international has been solid in the club's midfield, helping to dictate the proceedings despite struggles to get positive outcomes, especially in the South African top-tier.

It explains why Mushangazhike is adamant the South American will deliver despite the current inconsistencies by the Soweto giants.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think he is the best midfield signing in years. How he quickly adapted tells a lot about his character and quality," Mushangazhike told Far Post.

"Of course, there is still a long way to go, but from what I have seen so far, seems he is destined to be their best signing in recent times."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Castillo has featured in all the five matches Amakhosi have played across all competitions this season.

The 29-year-old has already scored two goals for his new team and will be hoping to help Amakhosi end their trophy drought.

The Chiefs fans are hopeful of other signings, like Ranga Chivaviro who is yet to settle and Colombian Jasond Gonzalez can follow suit.

WHAT NEXT: Castillo believes he can help Amakhosi get back to their glory days.