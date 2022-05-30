Kaizer Chiefs' bound Du Preez concedes it was not easy leaving boyhood team Stellenbosch

The 24-year-old attacker has been impressive for the Western Cape-based team and Amakhosi have decided to bring him on board

South African attacker Ashley Du Preez has insisted Stellenbosch will remain in his heart despite a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

The Premier Soccer League side confirmed the 24-year-old will be joining their opponents in the next few weeks. The attacker has been developed by Stellies and in the concluded campaign, he managed to score nine goals, something that has caught the attention of Amakhosi.

The player has appreciated Stellies for their support and stated it was not an easy decision to leave them for Chiefs.

"It’s never an easy decision leaving a club like Stellenbosch, a town that’s given me so much, a community that’s given me so much," Du Preez said on Monday as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I want to thank the management, the coaching staff, Garth Le Roux, Rob Benadie. I want to thank them for supporting me. I want to thank the community for supporting me through thick and thin.

"Even though I’m going to the next chapter, you will always be in my heart. I hope you guys will keep on supporting me wherever I go."

Du Preez is joining the former PSL champions alongside Zitha Kwinika as new coach Arthur Zwane rebuilds the team for the new campaign.

The Western Cape-based charges have already confirmed the exit of the two players to Soweto.

"Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to terms over the transfer of both Zitha Kwinika and Ashley Du Preez. Both Du Preez and Kwinika will join Chiefs at Naturena as of the 1st of July," they said in a statement.

Chiefs finished the season with 47 points after 30 games played. The team, who started the campaign with coach Stuart Baxter before Zwane stepped in, managed to collect 13 wins, eight draws and nine losses.

The team is strengthening, hoping to have a better 2022/23 campaign which will include a return to continental football.