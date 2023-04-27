Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates' PSL title ambitions 'a joke' as Ramovic slams 'nonsense' pundits getting 'free tickets'

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has challenged Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to up their game while accusing local pundits of favouritism

Ramovic unhappy with some pundits

Believes Pirates and Chiefs get unfair share of media support

Challenges the Soweto giants to improve on the pitch

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have enjoyed the lion's share of media coverage when it comes to South African football.

However, Ramovic is not impressed with how positive much of the coverage is when it comes to the Soweto giants, questioning their recent impact on South African football when it comes to league results and achievements.

The TS Galaxy tactician didn't hold back and challenged local football pundits to take coaching classes before talking about PSL teams.

WHAT HE SAID: "Roy Keane, Thierry Henry, and Jammie Carragher, are top players and experts in England. All of them have the Uefa Pro, so it means the top-class level for a pundit. What about South Africa? They have someone who played maybe four games for Orlando Pirates and then disappeared. No [football] education, and then he talks about our structure that he hasn’t really seen?" Ramovic told SABC.

"I then ask myself ‘you don’t have a clue about soccer’. When I watch a lot of games, explanations from him about the game and structure hear a lot of nonsense. So it means you have to put the level up. He cannot get a job like this, he’s not at the right level. You have fantastic coaches [in the PSL] with knowledge but don’t have jobs. Why not let them be the experts that everybody can learn something from?

"When Orlando plays, then he talks about how successful they are. Maybe he gets free tickets from Orlando, I don’t know.

"To be honest, clubs like Orlando, Chiefs [are] fantastic clubs, good squad, good coaches, financially strong, top supporters, probably the best in Africa. But are they happy with the second spot? No man, this can’t be. That’s not success, they have to fight for the title and not be 20 points behind [Mamelodi] Sundowns.

"And the experts want to tell me they’ve had a great season? That’s a joke."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Masandawana have won the league for six consecutive seasons with Pirates and Amakhosi struggling for stability.

While the Sea Robbers have managed to win other domestic Cups - like this season's MTN8, the Glamour Boys are on an eight-year trophy drought.

It is for the above reasons Ramovic argues the Soweto giants should not be counted as successful teams in South Africa if recent seasons are anything to consider.

WHAT NEXT: While TS Galaxy are keen on challenging for a top-eight finish, the Soweto giants are in the Nedbank Cup quarters and are battling for Caf Champions League slot.