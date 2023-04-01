Mamelodi Sundowns clinch record-breaking PSL title after SuperSport United slip up

Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the 2022-23 Premier Soccer League title on Saturday evening after SuperSport United dropped points.

SuperSport drew with Chippa

Downs have won six PSL titles in a row

Masandawana eye treble

WHAT HAPPENED?: SuperSport drew 1-1 with Chippa United in Port Elizabeth and as a result, Sundowns clinched a record-extending sixth consecutive league championship.

Masandawana won the trophy with seven matches left to play in the current campaign having accumulated an unassailable 59 points from 23 games.

Therefore, it is the earliest title triumph when looking at the number of games remaining in the PSL era which began in 1996.

PSL CONFIRMATION:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns' ambitions of winning a treble are very much alive after clinching their maiden trophy in the current season.

The Brazilians will now be looking to go all the way and clinch the Caf Champions League title, while also retaining the Nedbank Cup to complete a historic treble.

No South African club has won a treble which includes a continental title and league championship.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana have already booked their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals and the draw for the last eight will take place on April 5.

Sundowns are scheduled to face Stellenbosch FC away in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash on April 15.