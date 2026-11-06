Jurgen Klopp hails Bayern Munich midfield block for Germany

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Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has praised his core midfield trio of Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Tom Bischof. Despite navigating a challenging period with Bayern Munich, Klopp insisted the 'Bayern block' has delivered exceptional performances for the national team.

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Klopp relies on Bayern core for Germany engine room

Germany manager Jurgen Klopp has underscored the importance of his midfield options ahead of Nations League ties against Serbia and the Netherlands. Among his 24-man selection, Klopp highlighted a core group of Bayern Munich midfielders tasked with anchoring the team's build-up play.

Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Tom Bischof form the foundation of Germany's central unit.

Klopp expressed complete confidence in their ability to translate club responsibilities into international dominance.

Praise for Bayern trio during challenging club phase

"We can go through the midfield. There aren't many surprises," Klopp told reporters when analyzing his central selections.

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"In midfield, with Jo Kimmich, Alex Pavlovic, and Tom Bischof, we have this small Bayern block."

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"They are all simply doing it really, really well in a very difficult Bayern situation, whether for the club or personally," the Germany boss emphasized.

High expectations for Felix Nmecha's creativity

Beyond the Bayern core, Klopp expressed excitement about Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, praising his technical imagination.

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"Felix Nmecha is simply someone who has an incredible amount... he has an incredible amount of imagination in his game," Klopp remarked.

The manager emphasized that combining tactical discipline with creative freedom will be key to breaking down stubborn international defences.

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Germany prepare for decisive November fixtures

The German squad will convene at adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach on Monday to begin tactical sessions.

Klopp's midfield unit will face a stern physical contest away against Serbia before clashing with the Netherlands in Berlin.

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Germany look to control possession and tempo through their established central pairing.