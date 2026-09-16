Julian Brandt clear about return to Germany: ‘If I am not called up this time...’

Julian Brandt is in excellent form for Ajax, and that has quickly sparked talk of a return to the Germany national team. The 30-year-old playmaker does not want to get carried away just yet, however, as he explained in his interview with NOS.

Brandt made a big impact against Fortuna Sittard and Willem II. Ajax won both matches 5-1, and the midfielder scored in each of them. That has naturally fuelled speculation over a return to the Germany squad.

So is he expecting a phone call himself? "No, because to be honest I have been out of it for quite a while now, about two years. At the moment I am just focusing on Ajax," said Brandt.

Still, the door to die Mannschaft is far from closed as far as Brandt is concerned. "Of course every player hopes that he will be called up. But if it is not this period, then perhaps next time."

With his performances, Brandt hopes to force the new national coach into selecting him. "Thursday (when the squad will be announced, ed.) will not be a super special day for me, because I have played for Germany before. But of course you always have a little bit of hope."

If it does not come this time, Brandt will not make a big issue of it. "If it does not happen, then it is no great drama. Then we just carry on, and I will try to make sure he does select me next time. Or Thilo (Kehrer, ed.). That is fine too."

Back in November 2024, Brandt played his last international, in the Nations League against Hungary (1-1). It was also his first match for Germany in a year. In total, Brandt has played 48 times for die Mannschaft, who face the Netherlands national team in the Nations League next Thursday.