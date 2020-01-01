Jose Alexanko: Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with FC Barcelona legend

The retired defender has decided to leave Masandawana following the departure of Mosimane

Premier Soccer League ( ) champions have parted ways with their technical director Jose Ramon Alexanko.

The 64-year-old tactician's exit comes five weeks after head coach Pitso Mosimane resigned and left the club. ahead of the current 2020/21 season.

Mosimane has since taken up a vacant coaching role at Egyptian football powerhouse, .

The Tshwane giants announced that former international Alexanko has left due to personal family matters in Spain.

"Mamelodi Sundowns today announced that due to personal family matters in Spain, Jose Ramon Alexanko will not continue as the Head of Technical at Mamelodi Sundowns," a club statement read.

"Mamelodi Sundowns is thankful and expresses its gratitude to Jose Ramon Alexanko for the good work he did at the Academy and at the Senior Club."

The FC and Athletic Bilbao legend has left the Chlooorkop-based giants along with his assistant Zigor Salcedo.

Sundowns have expressed their gratitude to Alexanko for his contributions to the first team and academy.

"The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe thanked Alesanco for his dedication, hard work, professionalism and for his contribution to Mamelodi Sundowns," another club statement read.

"Sundowns wishes Jose Ramon Alexanko and Zigor Salcedo everything of the best and will continue to be in contact with Jose Ramon Alexanko and Zigor Salcedo."

Alexanko had joined Masandawana in September 2019 after serving as the director of football at former Spanish champions CF.

During his time with the Tshwane giants, the team clinched its maiden domestic treble in the PSL era by winning the league title, Telkom Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup.

He was part of the Barcelona team which won the title for the first time in 1992 thanks to a Ronald Koeman's goal in extra-time.

Koeman is now in charge of Barca's first team as the manager and it remains to be seen whether Alexanko will return to the club where he served as the assistant manager between 2000 and 2002.