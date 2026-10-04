Jesus surprises Cristiano Ronaldo after the win over Norway

Jorge Jesus, the Portugal national team's head coach, has opened the door to Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the squad. The captain, he insists, is the one who decides on his international future, after walking out of Portugal's camp in Copenhagen during the current break.

Speaking after the 2-1 win over Norway and qualification for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League, Jesus played down Ronaldo's exit from the camp. He called it a "misunderstanding" that can be resolved easily, and insisted all possibilities remain open over the return of the Portugal captain.

He added in statements to RTP: "I don't know what will happen. For me, everything is possible. It's up to Cris to decide his fate. If he is playing and wants to join the national team in the next call-up, why not? There is no resentment, it was just a misunderstanding, and in my opinion it is easy to resolve."

He continued: "When will I resolve the matter? I don't know. The match is over, and only after that will we know how things will go," a clear message that the national team's door has not been closed to Ronaldo, despite his departure from the camp before the Norway match.

Jesus also praised his ideal start with Portugal. Four wins from his first four matches tell the story. Against Norway, he stressed, the priority was simply to secure the win and guarantee qualification, though he admitted the encounter was not as difficult as the Denmark match.

"Four matches, four wins," the Portuguese coach said. "It's a run that I perhaps did not expect when I started, regardless of how much I believe in this team." He talked up the strength of the squad and its ability to achieve its goals, with two matches still to come before he names his next call-up list.