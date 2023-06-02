Jali's agent is headed to Orlando Pirates for 'discussion' over the future of Dzvukamanja and possibly Andile

Mike Makaab has revealed that next week he is going to meet up with Andile Jali's former employers, Orlando Pirates.

Makaab to meet with Pirates boss next week

Jali's future still hangs on the balance

Dzvukamanja and Ndah's names to be part of agenda

WHAT HAPPENED: Prosport International chief executive officer and agent, Mike Makaab, has revealed that he will be locked in a meeting with Orlando Pirates chairman, Irvin Khoza, to talk about the future of some of his clients at the Buccaneers.

Makaab is Terrence Dzvukamanja's agent and he is also looking after the interests of Olisa Ndah. Dzvukamanja's future has been a hot topic after he helped the Sea Robbers win the Nedbank Cup, scoring the winner at stoppage time to beat Sekhukhune United. His contract expires at the end of the season.

WHAT WAS SAID: Speaking to a KwaZulu-Natal radio station, Gagasi FM, Makaab did not commit to an exact date when he will be headed to Pirates.

"Yes, I will be meeting the chairman next week to discuss our clients who are at Pirates," Makaab said when asked if Jali would be part of those discussions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makaab is also the agent of discarded Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, Andile Jali, whose deal was set to expire at the end of this month but the club decided to prematurely terminate Jali's deal.

Now, with Makaab heading to Pirates for a meeting, Pirates are expected to table an offer for their former player, who was part of the squad that delivered the double treble for the Buccaneers a couple of years ago.

Jali was the anchorman in the heart of midfield together with Oupa Manyisa as the duo went on to become first-choice midfielders at Bafana Bafana under Shakes Mashaba.

WHAT'S NEXT: As this is a developing story, Makaab will meet with Pirates and will be expected to give feedback on the proceedings, particularly with Jali being a free agent, he could go anywhere.