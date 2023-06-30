Kaizer Chiefs extend Hlanti's contract ending speculations about his future

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the extension of defender Sifiso Hlanti's contract beyond the 2022/23 season.

Hlanti's deal was almost ending

He was a key player for Amakhosi last season

Chiefs make their decision

WHAT HAPPENED: Hlanti's initial deal with Chiefs was set to expire on June 30, and his future had not yet been decided.

However, that has now been settled as confirmed by the Glamour Boys ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID:

AND WHAT IS MORE: Club's Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung exuded confidence the presence of the veteran defender will be a plus to the team.

"We are happy that we have agreed on this contract extension with S’fiso," the administrator told the club's website.

"He is an important member of the team, given his experience and ability. We look forward to his continued hard work and sharing of his knowledge with the young players we have on the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last season, the 33-year-old Hlanti played 29 matches across all competitions and scored two goals in the process.

Amakhosi are restructuring ahead of the new campaign and recently they appointed Molefi Ntseki as their new coach, with Arthur Zwane deputizing him.

The Soweto Giants have already confirmed the arrival of striker Ranga Chivaviro, Given Msimango, Mduduzi Mdantsane, and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

WHAT IS NEXT: Chiefs have no option but to try and win a major silverware next season to appease the fans.