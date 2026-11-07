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Tim Ursinus
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“I hope he was disappointed”: Bundesliga coach’s surprising words on DFB star’s non-selection

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Mainz 05 coach Urs Fischer has offered an unexpected take on Nadiem Amiri's omission from the Germany squad.

Ahead of Saturday's match against Bayern Munich, Fischer said he hopes the midfielder's absence gives him a point to prove. "I hope Nadiem was disappointed. Now he has to show through his performances: all the more reason! Attitude is the most important thing," he said.

Amiri, like the rest of the Mainz team, is some way short of his best form. The Rheinhessen have lost three in a row, including a bitter DFB Cup exit to second-division VfL Bochum. Even so, Fischer's side sit safely in mid-table in the Bundesliga, 10th with ten points from eight games, ahead of their meeting with the German record champions.

Nadiem Amiri travelled to the World Cup after 21 goal contributions

After an outstanding 2025/26 season of 17 goals and four assists earned him a place in former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup squad, Amiri has offered considerably less in attack this season, particularly in the Bundesliga. He has managed just one assist in eight appearances. Knee problems kept him out of the cup defeat in Bochum, though he had contributed to four goals as captain in his side's 9-0 first-round win over lower-division VfB Krieschow.

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Nagelsmann's successor Jürgen Klopp included Amiri in the squad for his first training camp. The midfielder played 80 minutes in the 1-1 draw away to the Netherlands, Klopp's debut as Germany coach. He then spent the entire 90 minutes on the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Greece.

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With Germany due to face Serbia (13 November) and the Netherlands (16 November) to conclude the Nations League group stage during the upcoming international break, Klopp has named a 24-player squad.

Instead of Amiri, Klopp preferred Joshua Kimmich, Tom Bischof, Aleksandar Pavlovic (all Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Brajan Gruda (RB Leipzig), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), Lennart Karl (also Bayern Munich) and newcomer Wael Mohya (Borussia Mönchengladbach) in central and attacking midfield.

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Germany squad: Jürgen Klopp's selections at a glance

Position

Player

Goalkeeper

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Ajax Amsterdam)

Goalkeeper

Alexander Nübel (Besiktas Istanbul)

Goalkeeper

Jonas Urbig (Bayern Munich)

Defence

Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund)

Defence

Finn Jeltsch (VfB Stuttgart)

Defence

Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)

Defence

Maximilian Mittelstädt (VfB Stuttgart)

Defence

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Defence

Philipp Treu (SC Freiburg)

Defence

Nathaniel Brown (Bayern Munich)

Defence

Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United)

Midfield

Brajan Gruda (RB Leipzig)

Midfield

Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich)

Midfield

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Midfield

Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfield

Tom Bischof (Bayern Munich)

Midfield

Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich)

Midfield

Said El Mala (1. FC Köln)

Midfield

Derry Scherhant (SC Freiburg)

Midfield

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

Midfield

Wael Mohya (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Attack

Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Attack

Younes Ebnoutalib (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Attack

Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen)

Written byTim Ursinus

German and European Football Correspondent

Although a career as a goalkeeper didn’t materialize, football has always been a constant in my life. Even as a young child, it was clear that sports journalism would be the path forward. After an internship in the sports desk of the Schwäbisches Tagblatt in my hometown of Tübingen, I studied in Karlsruhe—a somewhat questionable choice for a Swabian. At the end of 2018, I started as an intern at SPOX and GOAL, stayed on as a working student, and eventually became a trainee. Since 2023, I have been a permanent member of the editorial teams. In September 2024, I took on the role of SEO Senior, but I also work as a reporter and editor-in-chief on duty.

🎯 My Core Areas:

  • Delegating SEO articles and managing freelancers in this field
  • On-site reporting for Bundesliga clubs (especially FC Bayern, VfB Stuttgart, BVB, and Eintracht Frankfurt)
  • Stories surrounding football
  • Researching and writing news from the world of sports

⚽ How I Got Into Football:

It traces back to FC Bayern’s Champions League triumph in the early 2000s, when Oliver Kahn saved three penalties and became the hero of my childhood. The memory is admittedly a bit blurry, as I was only four years old at the time. Nevertheless, it wasn’t long before I tore open the wrapping paper on my first pair of goalkeeper gloves.

🌟 My Favorite Football Moments:

There are quite a few. First and foremost, memories of assignments as a reporter—such as in Paris, Madrid, or Milan—come to mind. Added to that are private groundhopper trips, which will remain unforgettable forever.

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