I have no plans to leave Orlando Pirates at this point - Shonga

The 23-year-old isn't deterred by his lack of games and loss of form as he wants to stay at Mayfair and work with Zinnbauer for as long as it takes

striker Justin Shonga has rubbished reports he wants out of the club due to his lack of game time.

In a chat with Pirates fans on the club's App, the Zambia international told his fans that he has no plans of leaving the club in the near future.

Not so long ago, Luc Eymael confirmed Yanga SC's interest in Shonga but said the player's high salary demands made it impossible for the Tanzanian club to pursue him further.

Shonga's agent Karabo Mathang recently confirmed Portuguese side SC Maritimo has shown interest in her client.

However, Shonga re-assured Pirates supporters that he still belongs to them, adding that it's only a matter of time before he starts playing again.

"I don't have those plans at the moment. I am enjoying too much and I am still a Pirates player. I am not leaving," said Shonga.

The 23-year-old has featured just 11 times for the Sea Robbers this season, including eight in the league and is yet to find the back of the net.

"I am happy at Pirates and it's just a matter of time before I start playing again," he revealed.

Asked about his relationship with coach Josef Zinnbauer who arrived in December 2019 to take over from Rhulani Mokwena, Shonga said: "The relationship with the new coach is good and I am happy to work with him."

"I am really working hard to gain my last season's form back," he added.

Shonga further said there is no difference between the way Zinnbauer and previous coach Milutin 'Micho' Sreodojevic handled the team.

"Life is good. He (Zinnbauer) is a good coach just like Micho and we are enjoying as we used to," he assured the Bucs faithful.

Meanwhile, Shonga expressed delight at the fact that the season will resume and be completed, and he's already looking forward to reuniting with his Pirates teammates.

The season has been suspended for over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic coupled with the lockdown imposed by the South African government.

"It's a nice feeling that we will be back to the field and do what we love," said Shonga.