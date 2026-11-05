"I asked him to continue": Jesus drops a surprise after Ronaldo's international retirement

Jorge Jesus has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to retire from international football. The Portugal boss revealed he had urged his captain to keep playing for "the Brazil of Europe", only to be left with no choice but to respect his wishes.

Jesus spoke to "Canal 11" on Thursday, hours after Ronaldo announced the end of his Portugal career and handed over the number 7 shirt. He admitted the pair had discussed the matter before he named his preliminary squad, which still featured Don.

On Ronaldo's retirement, as reported by Portuguese newspaper "A Bola", Jesus said: "This is a decision that concerns him. We had already had the chance to talk about the matter before the preliminary squad. I asked him to continue, and to carry on with me because I needed to have him by my side, but I have to accept his decision."

The timing is striking. Ronaldo's exit followed the crisis that blew up between the pair during Portugal's camp in Copenhagen over the last international break.

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Ronaldo walked out of that camp without permission, angered by Jesus's remarks, and earned a one-month suspension for it. He had since declared his desire to carry on with Portugal, which made today's announcement of his international retirement all the more surprising.

Don's decision landed just 24 hours before Portugal unveil their squad for this November's camp, which takes in the final two group-stage matches of the UEFA Nations League.

Praise for Ronaldo's historic standing

Jesus hailed the historic standing of the 41-year-old, insisting his influence reached far beyond the national team and touched entire generations of Portuguese fans.

He said: "He is a global reference, a reference for Portugal and for the national team. He is a player who has given a great deal to the national team throughout these years, and he is a symbol for Portuguese youth. Most of his fans are young people."

Recalling their year together at Saudi side Al-Nassr, Jesus added: "I had the chance to work alongside him for a year at Al-Nassr, and that is why he will always remain a reference for our national team, our people and our history."

A decision to immortalise Ronaldo's legacy

Praise was not where it ended. Jesus revealed the step he has taken to cement the captain's legacy inside the Portuguese Football Federation's headquarters.

He explained: "In our lecture hall... I ordered a large picture of him to be placed in the hall, so that he is present before all the young players, and not only the young players, but also before our colleagues who gather there daily, as a reference for them."

His parting message was that Ronaldo's imprint on Portuguese football will outlast his international career. "He will always remain in the hearts of the Portuguese, and in the national team, and there is no going back on that, because he will always remain a reference for Portuguese football."