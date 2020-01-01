I am one of the special ones Tekodinho - Orlando Pirates' Makaringe

The skillful player has revealed two former Bucs midfielders were his role models while growing up

midfielder Fortune Makaringe has opened up about showboating after being slammed by Pitso Mosimane.

The coach criticized the 26-year-old playmaker for showboating when the Buccaneers defeated Masandawana 1-0 in a match last month.

Makaringe has explained he has been given the freedom to express himself on the field of play by his current club.

"I can't shy away from expressing myself when the team has given me all the freedom to play and enjoy myself. Everyone at Orlando Pirates is enjoying their football. Maybe that is the difference between us and other teams," Makaringe told Radio 702.

The Bafana Bafana international, who joined Bucs from last June, sees himself as an entertainer.



"We are all having fun. People are there to be entertained. I played football because I needed entertainment. I was once a spectator and I wanted to see good football and be entertained. So, I feel like I am one of the special ones (players)."

Makaringe went on to disclose his role models were Pirates legends Steve Lekoelela and Teko Modise, and Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho while growing up.



"When I started playing football I loved Steve Lekoelea because he was one of the entertaining players at Orlando Pirates. Then later when I grew up I loved two players internationally and locally. They were both international players," he revealed.

"Teko 'The General' 'Donadoni' Modise and Ronaldinho. I always had a ball with me all the time even when I was going to the shops. I learned all the skills with the ball and stuff. I could just do anything with the ball. So, I was given the nickname Tekodinho."

The former Moroka Swallows player has modelled his game on the two attacking midfielders, who are now retired.



"I loved Teko and he was my football role model and he was even playing for Orlando Pirates. On the other hand, I loved Ronaldinho because he made football look so easy. So, I infuse the two players. It actually happened so well," he concluded.