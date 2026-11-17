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VfB Stuttgart let Chema Andres leave on deadline day. The move has reportedly drawn criticism inside the club.

His departure during the recent summer transfer window has reportedly left some at VfB Stuttgart baffled.

According to a report by Bild, some at the club cannot understand why Stuttgart let the Spanish midfielder leave so late on deadline day.

Stuttgart are short of options in central midfield this season. They signed Grischa Prömel from TSG Hoffenheim on a free transfer, but the 31-year-old has yet to live up to the high expectations placed on him.

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First-choice Angelo Stiller is also sidelined with an adductor injury, leaving former captain Atakan Karazor and youngster Yanik Spalt to play in front of the defence. Still, the latter has performed surprisingly well and looks set for more playing time under coach Sebastian Hoeneß.

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How much did Brighton & Hove Albion pay for Chema Andres?

Chema was a regular for VfB last season, making 39 appearances in all competitions (four goals, two assists). Brighton & Hove Albion then moved for him on deadline day in September.

The 21-year-old joined the Premier League club for just over €20 million, but Stuttgart had to give around half the fee to Chema's former club Real Madrid under a sell-on clause.

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Chema has settled in superbly at Brighton and is excelling alongside former Borussia Dortmund player Pascal Groß in a midfield double pivot . The Seagulls, managed by former Bundesliga coach Fabian Hürzeler, currently sit second in the Premier League table.