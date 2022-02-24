Stellenbosch FC playmaker Junior Mendieta has admitted he would be open to joining one of the PSL's big clubs amidst reported interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.



The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the top attacking midfielders in the PSL since he joined Stellies from Argentine Primera Division outfit Club Atletico Lanus prior to the start of the 2020/21 season.



Mendieta had initially joined the Western Cape side on a season-long deal from Lanus, but Stellenbosch decided to sign him on a permanent deal in July 2021 after he impressed on his debut campaign in South African football.



Having scored five goals and provided six assists from 40 appearances for Stellenbosch to date, Mendieta has been linked with both Chiefs and Sundowns, and he has indicated he is aware of the rumours linking him with two local giants.



"Rumours are always good because it means one is doing things well. But I am always focused on what I am doing now and defend the shirt I am wearing," Mendieta told Sowetan.



"I would like to play in a big team and fight for important things. It would be nice to play in Europe too, time will tell. In the meantime, I will continue to work hard, always giving my best where I have to.



“It’s obvious that one always wants to grow and progress and if it [the opportunity to move to a bigger club] arrives, it is welcomed. But it also has to be a good fit for my family. I think that’s the most important for me.”



Sundowns have a love affair with South American players having recently signed Bolivia international Erwin Saavedra, who has reunited with his former Club Bolivar teammate Gaston Sirino of Uruguay at the Chloorkop-based side.



While Chiefs currently have Colombian striker Leonardo Castro on their books and they were linked with Sirino after Sundowns signed Saavedra from Club Bolivar last month.



Mendieta went on to point out that he is a family orientated man and that he is enjoying his first experience outside Argentina.



“My family is in South Africa and they are my pillar of strength. If my family is well, then I am well and happy. I have two children, a girl, Catalina, who’s two years old, and Brayton, my son, is nine,’’ the Corrientes-born player added.



“Stellenbosch was our first experience outside my country. It took me four or five months to adapt to playing here and in social life with the family as well.



"But I have to thank the club that has been there for me and my family and always made me feel good and helped with allowing all of us to settle.”