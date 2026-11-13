Hans Kraay: ‘That is no great loss for the Netherlands national team’

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Hans Kraay junior sees no disaster in Virgil van Dijk's absence from the Netherlands squad through injury. It gives other players a chance to prove themselves, the Netherlands observer told ESPN.

Van Dijk and Brian Brobbey both withdrew from head coach Xavi's squad. Sepp van den Berg later joined the squad, and Frenkie de Jong is the temporary captain in the Liverpool defender's absence.

"I don't think it's a very big loss," Kraay said of Van Dijk's absence. "Van Dijk also comes in for a lot of criticism, and at times that's justified."

Kraay added: "But I think Van de Ven and Van Hecke can form a good partnership for the Netherlands, just as they have at Tottenham Hotspur. In ten matches together at Tottenham, they've conceded only eleven goals. And it's hardly a league full of poor players, nor are they facing poor strikers."

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In central defence, Kraay believes Xavi can comfortably choose Van Hecke and Van de Ven. "I have confidence in Van de Ven's pace alongside Van Hecke. It could well be a step towards the future."

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Despite those options, the 35-year-old Van Dijk does not appear ready to retire from international football. There were doubts after last summer's World Cup, but following a conversation with Xavi, the veteran decided to continue playing for the Netherlands.

"Xavi and Van Dijk are both certain they'll carry on together for another two years. So in that case, it would be a temporary solution," Kraay said, referring to a central defensive partnership of Van Hecke and Van de Ven.

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If Van de Ven moves into the centre, Ian Maatsen looks set to start at left-back against Greece. "That's fine too," Kraay said, giving his backing to the Aston Villa full-back.

Maatsen has been a regular for Aston Villa in the Premier League and Champions League this season. The left-back has played once before for the Netherlands, in the 2025 Nations League quarter-final against Spain.