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Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended former Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo over the way his international career ended. The Spaniard urged the Portuguese Football Federation and the player himself to make a joint effort to organise a farewell ceremony worthy of what one of the greatest stars in the game's history has given, insisting that a player of Ronaldo's stature cannot be allowed to leave his national team like this.

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Guardiola was speaking to former Brazil star Romario on his talk show, in comments reported by Brazilian newspaper Globo. He addressed Ronaldo's decision to retire from international football and the crisis that preceded it, arguing that the recent disagreements shouldn't overshadow an exceptional career spanning more than two decades in a Portugal shirt.

Discussing the future of Ronaldo's relationship with the national team, Guardiola said: "It has to end well. Portugal and he have to make a joint effort to finish things in a good way. Cristiano Ronaldo cannot leave the Portugal national team like this, and he should not be allowed to leave this way."

Ronaldo's importance, he added, goes beyond what he achieved for himself or for Portugal. It extends to future generations of Portuguese players, who should see his career as a model worth celebrating and watch a star of his stature get the farewell he deserves.

Guardiola calls for a ceremony befitting Ronaldo's history

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The former Barcelona boss stressed the need for a celebration where Ronaldo can feel the love of the Portuguese fans. But he also urged the player to respond positively to what happened and not let the recent disagreements stand in the way of a fitting end to his career.

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Guardiola said: "There are exceptional players, and Cristiano is one of them, so this has to be put right. There has to be a celebration where he feels the love of his own people, and he too has to make an effort and say: let's forget what happened and turn the page."

He was clear that a long career must be judged separately from disagreements that flare up over a short period: "You cannot judge an entire career on one or two months, or on a disagreement or misunderstanding with one or two people. There are careers full of achievements that deserve to be protected and defended."

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Guardiola pointed to a number of football legends. Stars who have given so much to the game, he insisted, deserve to leave through the front door, both in recognition of what they've achieved and so they can inspire new generations.

As he put it: "The great players who have reached the top deserve to leave through the front door, in return for everything they have given football, and because football itself owes them this recognition."

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He added: "Children taking their first steps on football pitches should think that one day they want to end their careers the way Romario, Cristiano, Messi, Maldini and other greats left. That is how it should be."

Ronaldo's dispute with Jesus

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Guardiola's comments follow a crisis in Ronaldo's relationship with the national team, and specifically with head coach Jorge Jesus, after the pair fell out during the international break last September.

According to Brazilian network "Globo", Ronaldo had agreed with the coach that he would sit on the bench for the following two matches. Then, during one of the games against Norway, Jesus asked him to warm up. The match ended without him coming on. Angered, the Portugal captain demanded an explanation.

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The crisis deepened when Ronaldo left the national team camp before the international break was over, sparking widespread controversy in Portugal. He later apologised and confirmed he was ready to answer international call-ups, while the Portuguese federation suspended him for 30 days and fined him.

Earlier this month, on 5 November, Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football, ending a 23-year career in a Portugal shirt. He bowed out with 234 internationals and 146 goals, the world record for international goals in men's football.

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He also led Portugal to the European Championship in 2016, the first major trophy in the national team's history, before adding the Nations League in 2019 and winning it again in 2025.

Will Ronaldo get a new farewell?

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The Portuguese federation did make a point of honouring its historic captain and showing its appreciation for what he gave the national team. Still, Guardiola's comments have reopened the debate over the kind of farewell Ronaldo deserves, and whether the recent disagreements can be set aside for a special celebration that brings the player together with his country's fans.

After he announced his retirement, the federation expressed its gratitude, describing him as an inspirational captain and the national team's foremost symbol. Tributes to the Portuguese star followed during the next international break too.

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Guardiola, though, wants more than official statements or symbolic gestures. He wants a celebration in which Ronaldo can feel the affection of the fans whose national team colours he defended for so many years.