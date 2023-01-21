'Goldfish memory' can help Khune bounce back for Kaizer Chiefs against Mamelodi Sundowns, claims ex-rival

Ex-keeper Shuaib Walters believes Itumeleng Khune will bounce back from AmaZulu loss to help Kaizer Chiefs put up decent shift vs Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT HAPPENED: Ex-Bafana Bafana goalkeeper has tipped Chiefs keeper Khune to bounce back from a humiliating defeat against AmaZulu in their recent Premier Soccer League assignment.

The experienced veteran shot-stopper was in goal as Usuthu claimed a 4-0 win against the Glamour Boys which was a massive blow to the latter's chances of a top two finish - to be guaranteed a Caf Champions League ticket, in the ongoing campaign.

With a tough assignment against Mamelodi Sundowns coming, Walters insists a 'goldfish memory' will be vital for the Amakhosi custodian.

WHAT HE SAID: "Conceding four goals where with two of them he knows he should have done better. I don’t think Khune has a problem with the mental aspects of the game," Walters told This is Football Africa. "I think he is probably one of the best when it comes to bouncing back from a game even when he knows that he could have done better with the goals he conceded,

"As a keeper one of the fundamentals I teach my keepers is to have a ‘goldfish memory’. You need to forget and close off the errors you made as quickly as possible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs fell 4-0 in the first meeting between the sides. After back-to-back losses against Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu, Chiefs have to be at their best to stop Downs who are chasing their 12th consecutive win.

Currently, Chiefs are 19 points behind the leaders who are chasing their sixth PSL title in a row.

WHAT NEXT: Coach Arthur Zwane and his Chiefs army will have to bounce back to their best if they are to reduce pressure from the demanding fans.