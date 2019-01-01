Golden Arrows 0-1 Bidvest Wits: Clever Boys edge unlucky Abafana Bes'thende

Gift Motupa's first half goal inspired the Students to their sixth league win of the season

defeated Lamontville 1-0 in a match which was played in Durban on Thursday evening.

Both teams were keen to return to winning ways in the league after Arrows lost 2-1 to Black , while Wits were held to a 1-1 draw by .

In-form striker Knox Mutizwa, who has netted eight goals in the league this season, spearheaded the Arrows attack as he looked to add to his tally.

While Gift Motupa was deployed as a targerman by Wits coach Gavin Hunt despite the versatile attacker having scored only one league this season.

The Clever Boys did most of the attacking and Abafana Bes'thende shot-stopper Nkosingiphile Gumede was the busier of the two goalkeepers.

The former under-23 international was forced to pull off a great save from Motupa's low shot after the Arrows defence was exposed.

Sameehg Doutie was delivering qualities crosses into the hosts' box and Gumede had to make superb save from the former winger's curling cross.

Wits applied more pressure on Arrows after the half-hour mark and the visitors were awarded a penalty after Gumede was adjudged to fouled Motupa in the box.

Motupa then dusted himself down to take the spot-kick and he beat Gumede to make it 1-0 to Wits heading into the half-time break.

The hosts started the second half brightly and they should have been awarded a penalty following a good move by Steve Komphela's men.

Attacking midfielder Seth Parusnath went down in the box after being fouled by Thulani Hlatshwayo, but the match referee waved play on.

Wits then hit the crossbar from S'fiso Hlanti's free-kick, but Arrows continued to push forward in numbers and they were awarded a penalty after Siyabonga Dube was fouled in the box.

Mutizwa, who had a chance to net his ninth league goal of the season, then stepped up and hit the upright from the spot-kick.

Hunt introduced Terrance Dzvukamanja in the closing stages of the match and the striker had a chance to double Wits' lead, but he was denied by Gumede from close range.

The visitors then sat back and contained Komphela's men and ultimately, Wits ran out 1-0 winners over Arrows, who were unlucky on the night.



As a result, the Clever Boys climbed up to the fifth spot on the league standings, while Abafana Bes'thende remained fourth on the log.