Georgina Rodriguez, the wife of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, has deleted a post from her social media account that took aim at Portugal manager Jorge Jesus. The move comes amid the crisis between the coach and the national team captain, which saw Ronaldo leave the Portugal camp during the international break.

She had shared a post containing statements attributed to Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary former Manchester United manager who once coached Ronaldo, criticising the way Jesus handled the Portuguese star.

The quotes, however, turned out to be fake. Ferguson never said them, and Georgina soon took the post down.

One phrase attributed to Ferguson read: "If Jesus knew deep down that he did not intend to use him, then why did he call him up? Was it to assert his control? This is not authority, but insecurity."

Another controversial line about Jesus read: "I do not know how this man can carry the name of Christ."

Tension between Ronaldo and Jesus had been building, and it boiled over when the captain walked out of the Portugal camp. After the win over Norway sealed qualification to the Nations League quarter-finals, the coach brushed it off as nothing more than a "misunderstanding", leaving the door open for Ronaldo to return in the future.

Edu Aguirre, a friend of Ronaldo, waded in too, accusing Jesus of "betraying" the captain. The storm around the Portuguese star shows no sign of settling.